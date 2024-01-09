In the fourth quarter of 2023, OOCL's revenues decreased by -49.0%

In the last quarter of 2023,
The growth in the volumes of containerized cargo is accentuated
transported by the OOCL fleet of the Chinese group COSCO
Shipping, and at the same time the decline continued, attenuating
of the revenues generated by this activity. In particular, in the
In the fourth quarter of last year, the airline's fleet
transported goods in containers for a total of 1.87 million
TEU, up +7.2% on the corresponding period of 2022,
generated revenues of €1.62 billion
with a significant decrease of -49.0% due to the
reduction in the value of sea freight rates.
Only on intra-Asian routes and with Australasia, which
represent the main market for OOCLs, have been transported
895 thousand TEUs (+6.5%) and the activity produced revenues of
$574.4 million (-43.0%). On the transpacific routes, the
Volumes transported by ships amounted to 482 thousand TEUs (+19.9%)
and related revenues were $598.2 million
(-39,9%). On the Asia-Europe routes, volumes amounted to 388 thousand
TEU (+1.4%) and revenues at $315.7 million (-60.3%) and
Transatlantic routes: volumes totaled 108 thousand TEUs
(-11.5%) and revenues of $133.2 million (-65.2%).
In the whole of 2023, OOCL's container ships transported
A total of 7.34 million TEUs, an increase of +2.9%
year-on-year, including 3.37 million TEUs on routes
and Australasia (+1.2%), 1.89 million on
transpacific routes (+6.6%), 1.59 million on Asia-Europe routes
(+1.1%) and 482 thousand TEUs on transatlantic routes (+7.2%). Last
these activities generated revenues totalling
to $7.54 billion (-59.6%), of which $2.54 billion deriving from
from intra-Asian services and with Australasia (-52.7%), 2.53
billion from transpacific services (-63.2%), 1.63 billion from
Asia-Europe services (-67.5%) and $840.7 million from services
transatlantic liners (-52.7%).