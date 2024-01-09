The new association of maritime agents and brokers of the Veneto region was born

The two associations of agents, agents and brokers
maritime representatives of Venice, represented by Assoagenti Veneto, chaired by
Michele Gallo, and AAMM, chaired by Chiara Bottazzo,
A new association has been formed, Asamar Veneto - Association
Shipping Agents and Brokers of Veneto -, to which
The members of both representations have joined. The new
The organization has brought together two associations that for 15 years have
had an independent life.
The presidency of Asamar Veneto has been entrusted to Anna
Carnielli appointed by the shareholders' meeting held on 19 December.
Asamar Veneto is a member of Federagenti, the national federation that
It thus consolidates its membership base. Chiara Bottazzo and
Michele Gallo will have the role of operational vice presidents.
Anna Carnielli, qualified as a recommender
A seafarer since 2003, he is a maritime lawyer and president of the
Propeller Club Port of Venice.