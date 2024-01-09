testata inforMARE
10 January 2024

ASSOCIATIONS
The new association of maritime agents and brokers of the Veneto region was born
Assoagenti Veneto and AAMM have merged into Asamar Veneto
Roma
January 9, 2024
The two associations of agents, agents and brokers maritime representatives of Venice, represented by Assoagenti Veneto, chaired by Michele Gallo, and AAMM, chaired by Chiara Bottazzo, A new association has been formed, Asamar Veneto - Association Shipping Agents and Brokers of Veneto -, to which The members of both representations have joined. The new The organization has brought together two associations that for 15 years have had an independent life.

The presidency of Asamar Veneto has been entrusted to Anna Carnielli appointed by the shareholders' meeting held on 19 December. Asamar Veneto is a member of Federagenti, the national federation that It thus consolidates its membership base. Chiara Bottazzo and Michele Gallo will have the role of operational vice presidents.

Anna Carnielli, qualified as a recommender A seafarer since 2003, he is a maritime lawyer and president of the Propeller Club Port of Venice.
LOGISTICS
Nippon Express Holdings has completed the acquisition of cargo-partner
MEETINGS
Genoa will host the "World Marine Aids to Navigation Day 2024"
Genoa
The event of the IALA association will be held in July
In the fourth quarter of 2023, OOCL's revenues decreased by -49.0%
SHIPPING
In the fourth quarter of 2023, OOCL's revenues decreased by -49.0%
Hong Kong
The volumes of containerized loads carried by the fleet increased by 7.2%
SHIPPING
In Spain, the third ban on maritime eco-incentives is underway.
Madrid
Twenty million euros to promote the motorways of the sea
Slight annual decline in acts of piracy and briganture against ships
PIRACY
Slight annual decline in acts of piracy and briganture against ships
Brest
At the end of 2023 the extension of the conflict between Israel and Hamas to the Red Sea region has added to the resurgence of Somali piracy.
SHIPPING
Maersk confirms decision to suspend transits of its ships in Red Sea
Copenhagen
The company warns customers that the risk situation in the area is likely to be protracted
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Kombiverkehr boosts the frequency of intermodal service linking Munich and Trieste with Greece and Turkey
Karin Orsel is the first female president of the association of European shipowners
ASSOCIATIONS
Karin Orsel is the first female president of the association of European shipowners
Brussels
Vice President of ECSA is Mikki Koskinen
INSTITUTIONS
United Nations Security Council, unanimous condemnation of Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea
United Nations Security Council, unanimous condemnation of Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea
New York
The Russian ambassador manifests "the most serious doubts" about the "international maritime coalition" "largely composed of US warships" and the "legitimacy of its actions"
ACCIDENTS
New missile launches against ships in the Red Sea
Portsmouth / Tampa
No damage to the naval units present in the region
PORTS
APM Terminals will carry out a new container terminal in Chittagong
Dhaka
Agreement of PPP. The approx will have a quay of 450 linear metres
Noatum (AD group Ports) acquires APM Terminals Castellón
PORTS
Noatum (AD group Ports) acquires APM Terminals Castellón
Madrid / Abu Dhabi
The Spanish port terminal has a container traffic capacity equal to 250mila teu
COMPANIES
Inchcape Shipping Services acquires the majority of Egypt's Leth Suez
London / Oslo
Otto Jervell will retain the post of CEO
Last November Chinese ports handled volumes of record goods for this month.
PORTS
Last November Chinese ports handled volumes of record goods for this month.
Beijing
Container traffic in maritime port scans amounted to 23.5 million teu (+ 3.3%)
ACCIDENTS
Double attack on container ship Maersk Hangzhou in the last weekend of 2023
Tampa
Hit by a missile, it was then stormed by armed men on four boats. Intervention of the US Navy
PORTS
MSC would be set to acquire 50% of the container terminal BEST of the port of Barcelona
Barcelona
Next the deal with Hutchison Port Holdings
The Mc-Kinney Møller family gives up Maersk Broker to executives and employees at the company
COMPANIES
The Mc-Kinney Møller family gives up Maersk Broker to executives and employees at the company
København
The new social reason will be MB Shipbrokers
ACCIDENTS
New attacks on ships in transit in the South Red Sea
Tampa
A drone and an anti-ship missile have been shot down by the destroyer "USS Mason"
Koper port will store 2023 with record motor vehicle traffic
PORTS
Koper port will store 2023 with record motor vehicle traffic
Koper
Monthly historical peak in November
PORTS
Rixi : extension of measures in favour of port workers
Rome
Extended the operation of the agencies of Gioia Tauro and Taranto and confirmation of aid for business and labour
PORTS
Started construction of a photovoltaic plant in the terminal of Grimaldi group in Valencia
Valencia
It will generate about 11% percent of the Spanish port's electricity consumption
ASSOCIATIONS
The new association of the agents and maritime mediators of the Veneto was born.
Rome
In Asamar Veneto are confluite Assoagents Veneto and AAMM
SHIPPING
In 2023, the revenues of the Yang Ming decreased by -62.6%
Taipei
In the fourth quarter alone, the decline was -45.2% percent.
PORTS
AD Ports will manage the maritime stations of the Egyptian ports of Hurghada, Safaga and Sharm El Sheikh
Cairo / Abu Dhabi
Signed a 15-year contract with the Red Sea Port Authority
SHIPPING
New Adriatic-Turkey service of CMA CGM
Marseille
It was created with the merger of the Adrinaf lines and TMX 3
SHIPPING
Stena RoRo has ordered a ro-pax ship of class "E-Flexer" to Chinese CMI Jinling (Weihai)
Gothenburg
The ship will be chartered by Corsica Line
SHIPPING
The ZIM alone on the route linking France and Italy with Israel
Haifa
Change following the decision of Chinese COSCO not to scale Israeli ports
LOGISTICS
Maersk Group initiates agreements in India in the fields of logistics and energy
Chennai
The Danish company will cooperate to support the growth of trade in the Tamil Nadu State
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
FerCargo calls for support to companies in freight rail transport
Rome
Legnani : reduce the cost of the tracks and finance the installation on the locomotives of the Ertms ' onboard subsystem
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
COMPANIES
Ship management company consisting of Synergy and Wisdom Marine
Singapore
It will be headquartered in Singapore and operating offices in Taiwan and India
COMPANIES
Fincantieri has obtained the Certification on the Parity of Genere
Trieste
Salt : important milestone that stimulates us to continue to work in the right direction
PORTS
The port of Gioia Tauro has marked a new historical record of container traffic
The port of Gioia Tauro has marked a new historical record of container traffic
Joy Tauro
Exceeded by over 81mila teu the previous peak recorded in 2008
SHIPPING
ONE will inaugurate a service India / Pakistan / Middle East-Mediterranean via Cape of Good Hope
PORTS
Record cruising traffic in the port of Heraklion
Heraklion
Expect further growth in 2024
PORTS
Funding of 6.2 million for the ports of Brindisi and Bari
Bari
Development of logistics for agri-food sectors, fisheries and aquaculture, forestry, floriculture and nursery
SHIPPING
The Alliance directs its ships to the Cape of Good Hope to avoid the Red Sea
Seoul
Like those in Hapag-Lloyd, the ships of HMM, ONE and Yang Ming will also circumnavigate Africa.
SHIPPING
Maersk Line suspends transits of its ships through the Red Sea
Copenhagen
Container carriers will follow the route that circumnavigates Africa
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd ships will not transact for Suez Canal
Hamburg
German company decides to hijack them to the Cape of Good Hope
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
On Thursday, the event "The logistics at the service of businesses and the country" will be held in Rome.
Rome
MEETINGS
Conference on changes in port logistics
Ravenna
It will be held in the first December in Ravenna
Shipping Ministry eyes setting up India's own P&I entity to insure shipowners from open-ended, high risks
(The Hindu Business Line)
AGP: privatizar una empresa pública que es a la vez autoridad de control
(Trade News)
Ethiopia initiates an agreement with Somaliland to secure access to the sea
PORTS
Ethiopia initiates an agreement with Somaliland to secure access to the sea
Addis Ababa
Expected a general strengthening of collaboration in the fields of security and economy
PORTS
Spearport, absurd the situation of health checks in the port of Genoa
Genoa
Botta : The Ministry of Health, while knowing in detail the critical elements, has not been able to provide solutions
PORTS
EBRD funds the expansion of the Turkish port of Borusan (Gemlik)
London
Loan of 33.2 million to Borusan Lojistik
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri, financing for the construction of the Mein Schiff Relax
Trieste
Agreement with Intesa Sanpaolo and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti
LOGISTICS
New logistics area of Medlog near the port of Dammam
Riyadh
Will have an annual capacity of 300mila containers
PORTS
Entrusted the recovery and refunctionalization of the Basin High Basics of Manfredonia
Manfredonia
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
In Croatia, intermodal transport registers an increase in rail compared to the road.
Zagreb
Last year 139mila containers were handled by trains (+ 13.2%) and 25mila by trucks (-41.3%)
PORTS
AD Ports initiates the contract for the realization and management of the multipurpose terminal of the Egyptian port of Safaga
Cairo / Abu Dhabi
Will become operational in 2025
SHIPPING
Moby took delivery of the Moby Legacy
Nansha
The new ferry will be employed on the Livorno-Olbia treats
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri formalizes deal for the acquisition of Remazel Engineering
Trieste
The transaction will be completed in the first quarter of 2024
