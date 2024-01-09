Construction of a photovoltaic plant has started at the Grimaldi Group's terminal in Valencia

The Port Authority of Valencia and the Valencia Terminal
Europe (VTE) of the Grimaldi Group have signed an agreement that regulates
the installation, operation and maintenance of a plant
photovoltaic under construction on the roof of the silo located in the terminal
at the East Dam of the Spanish port managed by the company
of the Italian group. The president of the port authority, Mar Chao,
pointed out that "with the generation of about 11%
of the electricity needed by the port for its
operation, the implementation of this infrastructure
It will mean reinforcing the commitment to neutrality
of the port's activity'.
For the construction of the photovoltaic system, which is already
The Port Authority has invested over 16 million
and the project is financed by Next Generation funds
of the European Union and the Recovery, Transformation and
Resilience of the Spanish government. The system on the roof of the terminal
managed by the Grimaldi Group company will cover
An area of 27,700 square meters, equal to almost five football fields.
Over 9,000 MWh/year will be generated with this installation, which
account for about 11% of electricity consumption
of the port of Valencia.
This is the second photovoltaic plant in the Spanish port:
the first, already in the testing phase, has been built
on the Príncipe Felipe dam and will generate 2,353 MWh/year,
equal to 3% of the electricity consumed in the port. The Authority
Portuale is considering other sites on which to carry out a
the third largest photovoltaic plant of the two already
Assigned.