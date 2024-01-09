Nippon Express Holdings has completed the acquisition of its cargo partner

Japan's Nippon Express Holdings (NX) has completed
the acquisition of cargo-partner, an info-logistics provider that
offers a comprehensive portfolio of air transport solutions,
maritime, land and storage. Accordingly
the share transfer agreement concluded on 12 May
with Austria's cargo partner Group Holding AG and its subsidiaries
Multi Transport und Logistik Holding AG, Safer Overseas Transport
Holding GmbH, cargo partner GND GmbH and cargo partner US Holdings Inc.
(
of 15
May
2023), Nippon Express Holdings has acquired all
shares of the subsidiaries of cargo-partners based mainly in
in Central and Eastern Europe providing logistics services in
all over the world through a fully purpose-built corporation
controlled by Nippon Express Europe GmbH, Nippon's European subsidiary
Express Holdings, and has completed all necessary procedures to
make newly acquired companies subsidiaries of Nippon Express
Holdings.
cargo-partner will complement the logistics infrastructure of the
NX in Central and Eastern Europe that the Japanese group expects
will grow significantly and allow NX to
further expand its global network and improve its
services offered in the European region. The Japanese group has
specified that, in addition, given that NX and cargo-partners have
Different customers and different strengths in countries and regions
seek to create synergies in their operations
thus accelerating the expansion and development of
their global activities.