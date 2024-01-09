Next July, Genoa will host the event "World
Marine Aids to Navigation Day 2024" organized
by the International Association of Marine AIDS to navigation and
Lighthouse Authorities (IALA). The decision to hold the event of
two days in the Ligurian capital was taken over by the Council
meeting last month in Paris. In addition, the board
of the association has decided to choose the Lantern of Genoa
as "Heritage Lighthouse of the Year 2024".
The main objective of the World Day of Marine Aids to
Navigation is to promote greater knowledge
IALA, bringing to the attention of the general public the role of
maritime navigational aids and their importance for
improve the safety of navigation around the world, and
will therefore represent an opportunity for promotion and
enhancement of the role of Italy, a maritime country for
excellence. The event will also provide an opportunity for
IALA members and more generally of the maritime sector to
showcase skills and stimulate technology and innovation at
support for the development and harmonisation of signalling in
all over the world.