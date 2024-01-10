New missile launches against ships as the Suez Canal Authority tries to convince shipowners to restore transits in the Egyptian canal

Attacks on ships transiting the Red Sea
occurred in recent weeks, which have led to
many shipping companies to move their ships on the
route that circumnavigates Africa, are having repercussions all the time
on maritime traffic passing through the
Suez Canal, where only 41
ships, i.e. approximately half of the traffic
average of one year ago. The Suez Canal Authority,
worried about the evolving situation, is trying to
convince shipowners to bring their ships back on the route that
Cross the Egyptian Canal. A work of persuasion that is
It began yesterday with a videoconference discussion between the President and the
of the Suez Canal Authority, Osama Rabie, and the company's top management
Danish shipping company Maersk Line, one of the world's leading shipping carriers
global containerized companies to decide to divert their
container ship to the Cape of Good Hope.
In conversation with Vincent Klerk, Member of the Board of Directors
of the A.P. Møller-Mærsk Group, with Rabab Boulos, Deputy
Executive Chairman of the Danish Group, and with Camilla Jain Holtse,
Head of Group Relations in the Middle East
and North Africa, the Chairman of the Canal Authority
tried to persuade Maersk to revise its position
considering the possibility of scheduling a return of the
ships on the route through Suez. Return that i
Representatives of the Danish group have confirmed that it will not take place
as soon as the safety of the transit of ships in the Red Sea will be
Restored.
A level of security that at the moment, however, does not seem to
Maersk and other airlines are planning for the next few years.
transits of their ships through the Egyptian canal. If in the
In the last few days, there has been no damage to ships caused by
drones and missiles launched from the area of Yemen controlled by the
Houthi militiamen or attacks on ships conducted by
boats with armed men on board, having been in the last few years
3-4 days ships approached only by boats with people on board
apparently unarmed, however last night it was
carried out a large number of drones and missiles against the dozens of
ships present in the southern Red Sea area.
The U.S. Central Command has announced that the Houthis
have carried out drone and anti-ship missile launches, as well as guided
and ballistics. The U.S. command specified that 18
drones, two anti-ship cruise missiles and a ballistic missile
anti-ship guns were shot down by aircraft carrier fighter-bombers
Dwight D. Eisenhower and the destroyers USS
Gravely, USS Laboon and USS Mason and from the
British destroyer HMS Diamond. The American
Centcom and the Royal Navy's UKMTO have specified that these launches
They did not cause any damage or injuries.