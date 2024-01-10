COSCO expects to close 2023 with a -78.4% decrease in the value of net profit

The Chinese shipping group COSCO Shipping Holdings plans to
close the 2023 financial year with an EBIT of approximately 36.64
billion yuan ($5.1 billion), a decrease of
-78.5% compared to operating profit of 170.78 billion yuan
recorded in the 2022 financial year. In addition, a profit is expected
net of 28.39 billion yuan, down -78.4% from the previous year.
2022, and a shareholder profit of 23.86 billion yuan, with
a decrease of -78.2% compared to €109.70 billion in the year
2022.
Communicating these forecasts, the Chinese group underlined
whereas in 2023 the containerised shipping sector
challenges, including reducing the demand for
transport, the increase in hold capacity and tensions
Geopolitical. In addition, the value of sea freight rates has plummeted
compared to 2022: in 2023 - COSCO recalled - the average level
of the China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) was
937.23 points, a reduction of -66.4% compared to the year
previous.