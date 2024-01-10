Record traffic of cruises and ferries in the port of Genoa
Last year, more than four million people landed at the docks managed by Maritime Stations (+24.3%)
Genova
January 10, 2024
In 2023, passenger traffic in the port of Genoa
reached a new all-time high as there were 4,048,777 people
embarked, disembarked and transited at the quays of the port, with
an increase of +24.3% over the previous year. The new record
Moreover, it is absolute in relation to traffic only
cruise ships totalled 1,698,639 passengers (+57.1%),
of which 624,997 as home ports (+48.3%) and 1,073,642 in transit
(+62.7%), both in terms of ferry traffic, which is
2,350,138 passengers (+8.0%).
Stazioni Marittime, the company that manages the traffic
of passengers in the port of the Ligurian capital, announced that, in
cruise segment, in 2023 was important and
MSC Cruises, which last year held a majority presence
brought 258 ship calls with over 1,350,000 to the Genoese terminals
passengers, increasingly consolidating the leadership of the
cruise traffic in the port of Genoa. The numbers are also noteworthy
recorded by Costa Cruises, which has been calling weekly with a
ship for the entire season the Genoese port carrying a total of
36 calls and over 239,000 passengers. Third Operator by Traffic
was handled by Royal Caribbean Group, which with its
Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea
brought 20 calls and almost 51,000 passengers to Genoa. Important
Princess Cruises also has a presence in Genoa, with 11 stopovers
handled about 39,500 passengers.
As for ferry traffic, in 2023 maritime services
with Sardinia they recorded an increase of almost 93,000
passengers, those with Corsica of about 60,000, services with the
North Africa of almost 29,000, while Sicily recorded about
12,000 units less. Commercial traffic has closed
substantially in line with the previous year, with passenger cars and
motorcycles that marked increases of +6.8% and +10.5% respectively
with 858,600 and 83,875 vehicles handled, while the linear meters
transported decreased by -2.6% as they were 2.0
Million.
For 2024, Stazioni Marittime expects a limited increase
of ferry traffic, with values that will be around a
percentage of +2-3%. As far as cruise traffic is concerned, in the
By 2024, 305 stopovers are currently planned with approximately 1,500,000
cruise passengers, including 550,000 home ports and 950,000 transits. In
In particular, MSC will confirm its role as major
operator in Genoa bringing about 1,150,000 passengers with 225
Airports. The flagship MSC World Europa (around 216,000
gross tons and capable of carrying up to about 6,750
passengers and 2,320 crew members) will call at the terminals
Cruises every Sunday of the year. It will operate throughout the
MSC Fantasia also made a year-round with 53 stopovers, while MSC
Seaview and MSC Seaside will each carry 28 calls
respectively on Mondays and Saturdays between April and October.
MSC Musica will operate on Tuesdays with 26 calls and
then to complete other units of the group, including MSC
Orchestra that will make 22 calls with cruises of 10
days between April and November. Costa Cruises will position on
Genoa every Friday from March to November: the flagship Costa
Smeralda (337 meters long and 182,700 tons, capable of
to carry up to 6,600 passengers and 1,628 crew members).
Costa Fascinosa will then carry out mini-cruises from
end of September to beginning of November. In total, Costa Cruises will bring
49 stopovers and about 275,000 passengers.
