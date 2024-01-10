The Messina company takes delivery of a fourth full container ship

With the entry into the fleet today, in the port of Algeciras, of the
Jolly Giada
, the Genoese shipping company Ignazio
Messina & C., until recently equipped only with con-ro ships,
completed the first round of acquisitions in the market of four
Full container ships. The new ship is Jolly's sister ship
Rose
taken over in Singapore just before Christmas. In
enrolment in the International Registry at the
Genoa Port Authority under Italian flag, the Jolly
Giada
is a container rack 260 meters long by 32 meters long.
width, with a gross tonnage of 42,112 tons and a capacity of
transport of 4,387 TEU containers, 360 of which reefer, up to
today on rent to the Danish company Maersk. The ship, built by the
Daewoo in 2010, was entrusted to the
commander Tommaso Elmetto with a crew of 22 people,
14 Italians, four EU citizens and four non-EU nationals.
The Jolly Giada, which in addition to its twin Jolly Rosa
followed by the takeover of the Jolly full containers at the end of 2023
Gold and Jolly Silver, will be used initially
in the Mediterranean, Red Sea, East Africa and South Africa service.