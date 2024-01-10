testata inforMARE
SHIPPING
The Messina company takes delivery of a fourth full container ship
The "Jolly Giada" will initially be used in the Mediterranean, Red Sea, East Africa and South Africa service
Genova
January 10, 2024
With the entry into the fleet today, in the port of Algeciras, of the Jolly Giada, the Genoese shipping company Ignazio Messina & C., until recently equipped only with con-ro ships, completed the first round of acquisitions in the market of four Full container ships. The new ship is Jolly's sister ship Rose taken over in Singapore just before Christmas. In enrolment in the International Registry at the Genoa Port Authority under Italian flag, the Jolly Giada is a container rack 260 meters long by 32 meters long. width, with a gross tonnage of 42,112 tons and a capacity of transport of 4,387 TEU containers, 360 of which reefer, up to today on rent to the Danish company Maersk. The ship, built by the Daewoo in 2010, was entrusted to the commander Tommaso Elmetto with a crew of 22 people, 14 Italians, four EU citizens and four non-EU nationals.

The Jolly Giada, which in addition to its twin Jolly Rosa followed by the takeover of the Jolly full containers at the end of 2023 Gold and Jolly Silver, will be used initially in the Mediterranean, Red Sea, East Africa and South Africa service.
ASSOCIATIONS
European Shippers Council calls for the restoration of international maritime law in the Red Sea
Brussels
The lack of security of the route-the organization underlines-exacerbates inflationary pressures
In the last quarter of 2023 traffic in the port of Antwerp-Zeebrugge fell by -3.8%
PORTS
In the last quarter of 2023 traffic in the port of Antwerp-Zeebrugge fell by -3.8%
Anverse
In the whole year, the decline was -5.5% percent.
SHIPPING
COSCO expects to store 2023 with a -78.4% decrease in the value of net profit
Shanghai
Expected operating profit of about 36.64 billion yuan (-78.5%)
ACCIDENTS
New missile launches against ships as the Suez Canal Authority seeks to convince shipowners to restore transits in Egyptian canal
Ismailia / Tampa / Portsmouth
Two anti-aircraft cruise missiles and an anti-ship ballistic missile were shot down by 18 drones on Tuesday night.
LOGISTICS
Nippon Express Holdings has completed the acquisition of cargo-partner
MEETINGS
Genoa will host the "World Marine Aids to Navigation Day 2024"
Genoa
The event of the IALA association will be held in July
In the fourth quarter of 2023, OOCL's revenues decreased by -49.0%
SHIPPING
In the fourth quarter of 2023, OOCL's revenues decreased by -49.0%
Hong Kong
The volumes of containerized loads carried by the fleet increased by 7.2%
SHIPPING
In Spain, the third ban on maritime eco-incentives is underway.
Madrid
Twenty million euros to promote the motorways of the sea
Slight annual decline in acts of piracy and briganture against ships
PIRACY
Slight annual decline in acts of piracy and briganture against ships
Brest
At the end of 2023 the extension of the conflict between Israel and Hamas to the Red Sea region has added to the resurgence of Somali piracy.
SHIPPING
Maersk confirms decision to suspend transits of its ships in Red Sea
Copenhagen
The company warns customers that the risk situation in the area is likely to be protracted
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Kombiverkehr boosts the frequency of intermodal service linking Munich and Trieste with Greece and Turkey
Karin Orsel is the first female president of the association of European shipowners
ASSOCIATIONS
Karin Orsel is the first female president of the association of European shipowners
Brussels
Vice President of ECSA is Mikki Koskinen
INSTITUTIONS
United Nations Security Council, unanimous condemnation of Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea
United Nations Security Council, unanimous condemnation of Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea
New York
The Russian ambassador manifests "the most serious doubts" about the "international maritime coalition" "largely composed of US warships" and the "legitimacy of its actions"
ACCIDENTS
New missile launches against ships in the Red Sea
Portsmouth / Tampa
No damage to the naval units present in the region
PORTS
APM Terminals will carry out a new container terminal in Chittagong
Dhaka
Agreement of PPP. The approx will have a quay of 450 linear metres
Noatum (AD group Ports) acquires APM Terminals Castellón
PORTS
Noatum (AD group Ports) acquires APM Terminals Castellón
Madrid / Abu Dhabi
The Spanish port terminal has a container traffic capacity equal to 250mila teu
COMPANIES
Inchcape Shipping Services acquires the majority of Egypt's Leth Suez
London / Oslo
Otto Jervell will retain the post of CEO
Last November Chinese ports handled volumes of record goods for this month.
PORTS
Last November Chinese ports handled volumes of record goods for this month.
Beijing
Container traffic in maritime port scans amounted to 23.5 million teu (+ 3.3%)
ACCIDENTS
Double attack on container ship Maersk Hangzhou in the last weekend of 2023
Tampa
Hit by a missile, it was then stormed by armed men on four boats. Intervention of the US Navy
PORTS
MSC would be set to acquire 50% of the container terminal BEST of the port of Barcelona
Barcelona
Next the deal with Hutchison Port Holdings
ASSOCIATIONS
Polish shipowners have joined the association of European shipowners
Brussels
They are represented by the Polish Shipping Association
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
New intermodal service Bari-Verona
Bari
Will be inaugurated on January 15 by GTS
PORTS
Entrusted to DP World the development of port and intermodal infrastructure in the Indian State of Gujarat
Dubai
Planned investment of three billion dollars
SHIPPING
Messina company takes delivery of a fourth full container ship
Genoa
The Jolly Giada will be employed initially in the Mediterranean service, Red Sea, East Africa and South Africa
PORTS
Trails record of cruises and ferries in the port of Genoa
Genoa
Last year at the quays run by Maritime stations, more than four million people were approved (+ 24.3%).
PORTS
Started construction of a photovoltaic plant in the terminal of Grimaldi group in Valencia
Valencia
It will generate about 11% percent of the Spanish port's electricity consumption
ASSOCIATIONS
The new association of the agents and maritime mediators of the Veneto was born.
Rome
In Asamar Veneto are confluite Assoagents Veneto and AAMM
SHIPPING
In 2023, the revenues of the Yang Ming decreased by -62.6%
Taipei
In the fourth quarter alone, the decline was -45.2% percent.
PORTS
AD Ports will manage the maritime stations of the Egyptian ports of Hurghada, Safaga and Sharm El Sheikh
Cairo / Abu Dhabi
Signed a 15-year contract with the Red Sea Port Authority
SHIPPING
New Adriatic-Turkey service of CMA CGM
Marseille
It was created with the merger of the Adrinaf lines and TMX 3
SHIPPING
Stena RoRo has ordered a ro-pax ship of class "E-Flexer" to Chinese CMI Jinling (Weihai)
Gothenburg
The ship will be chartered by Corsica Line
SHIPPING
The ZIM alone on the route linking France and Italy with Israel
Haifa
Change following the decision of Chinese COSCO not to scale Israeli ports
LOGISTICS
Maersk Group initiates agreements in India in the fields of logistics and energy
Chennai
The Danish company will cooperate to support the growth of trade in the Tamil Nadu State
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
FerCargo calls for support to companies in freight rail transport
Rome
Legnani : reduce the cost of the tracks and finance the installation on the locomotives of the Ertms ' onboard subsystem
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
COMPANIES
Ship management company consisting of Synergy and Wisdom Marine
Singapore
It will be headquartered in Singapore and operating offices in Taiwan and India
COMPANIES
Fincantieri has obtained the Certification on the Parity of Genere
Trieste
Salt : important milestone that stimulates us to continue to work in the right direction
PORTS
The port of Gioia Tauro has marked a new historical record of container traffic
The port of Gioia Tauro has marked a new historical record of container traffic
Joy Tauro
Exceeded by over 81mila teu the previous peak recorded in 2008
SHIPPING
ONE will inaugurate a service India / Pakistan / Middle East-Mediterranean via Cape of Good Hope
PORTS
Record cruising traffic in the port of Heraklion
Heraklion
Expect further growth in 2024
PORTS
Funding of 6.2 million for the ports of Brindisi and Bari
Bari
Development of logistics for agri-food sectors, fisheries and aquaculture, forestry, floriculture and nursery
SHIPPING
The Alliance directs its ships to the Cape of Good Hope to avoid the Red Sea
Seoul
Like those in Hapag-Lloyd, the ships of HMM, ONE and Yang Ming will also circumnavigate Africa.
SHIPPING
Maersk Line suspends transits of its ships through the Red Sea
Copenhagen
Container carriers will follow the route that circumnavigates Africa
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd ships will not transact for Suez Canal
Hamburg
German company decides to hijack them to the Cape of Good Hope
PORTS
Ethiopia initiates an agreement with Somaliland to secure access to the sea
PORTS
Ethiopia initiates an agreement with Somaliland to secure access to the sea
Addis Ababa
Expected a general strengthening of collaboration in the fields of security and economy
PORTS
Spearport, absurd the situation of health checks in the port of Genoa
Genoa
Botta : The Ministry of Health, while knowing in detail the critical elements, has not been able to provide solutions
PORTS
EBRD funds the expansion of the Turkish port of Borusan (Gemlik)
London
Loan of 33.2 million to Borusan Lojistik
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri, financing for the construction of the Mein Schiff Relax
Trieste
Agreement with Intesa Sanpaolo and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti
LOGISTICS
New logistics area of Medlog near the port of Dammam
Riyadh
Will have an annual capacity of 300mila containers
PORTS
Entrusted the recovery and refunctionalization of the Basin High Basics of Manfredonia
Manfredonia
