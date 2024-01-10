In the last quarter of 2023, traffic in the port of Antwerp-Zeebrugge fell by -3.8%

The downward trend in the volume of freight traffic
from the port of Antwerp-Zeebrugge started in the summer of
2022 continued in the last quarter of last year
year, a period in which the total was 66.9 million
tonnes, down -3.8% on the fourth quarter of 2022. To
with the exception of liquid bulk cargo, which, with 22.5 million tonnes,
remained stable, all other types of cargo
decreased. In the container sector, traffic is
34.1 million tonnes (-2.5%) and was
made with a container handling of about three
million TEUs (-8.7%). In addition, in the miscellaneous goods sector,
5.0 million tonnes of rolling stock were handled (-6.9%) and
2.2 million tonnes of conventional goods (-19.4%). The
Dry bulk cargo amounted to 3.6 million tonnes (-28.6%).
In 2023 as a whole, the global volume of goods increased
271.3 million tonnes, a reduction of -5.5%
over the previous year. In the miscellaneous goods segment,
137.2 million tons of containerized cargo handled
(-6.3%) with container handling of 12.5 million
TEU (-7.2%), 21.0 million tonnes of rolling stock (-2.1%) and 10.0 million tonnes
million tonnes of conventional goods (-18.8%). The
handling of new factory cars was almost 3.6
million vehicles (+9.0%). Liquid bulk totaled
88.7 million tonnes (-2.1%) and dry 14.8 million tonnes.
tonnes (-13.9%).