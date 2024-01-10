DP World has been entrusted with the development of port and intermodal infrastructure in the Indian state of Gujarat

Dubai-based terminal operator DP World has signed a series of
Memoranda of Understanding with the Government of the Indian State of Gujarat
which envisages investments totalling 250 billion rupees (three
billion dollars) for the construction of new ports, new
terminals and special economic zones. In particular, the
plan to build multipurpose ports in the region
of the Indian state and on its west coast, the
construction of Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals (GCT) and other terminals
intermodal services in Dahej, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bedi and Morbi as well as
special economic zones in Jamnagar and Kutch. A further agreement with
the Gujarat Maritime Board plans to examine opportunities for
build other port calls.
On the occasion of today's signing of the agreements, the Chairman and
CEO of Middle Eastern terminal group, Ahmed
bin Sulayem, recalled that DP World is very committed to
India, "where," he specified, "we have been operating for almost 20 years. In
During this period, we have invested almost 2.5 million euros.
billion dollars and we will invest more in the next three
years in these projects." In addition, he added, "since the
2003 we are also present in Gujarat and we are proud to have
participated in the process of growth of the State'. Sulayem has
recalled that the investments already underway in Gujarat
include a container terminal in the port of Mundra and terminal
intermodal services in Ahmedabad and Hazira, as well as transport services
throughout the state. In addition, this year DP World won the competition for
the construction of a container terminal in the port of Deendayal, in Kandla
