The European Shippers Council calls for the restoration of international maritime law in the Red Sea

Underlining the serious impact on global supply chains,
on sustainability and international trade
attacks on ships carried out by Houthi militiamen in the Mediterranean Sea
red, which exacerbate inflationary pressures already in
act, the European Shippers Council (ESC) urged the European Union
and its global partners "to take the measures and steps taken by the
necessary to put an end to maritime terrorism and to restore
international maritime law'. "The crews, the
cargo and ships - highlighted the representation of shippers
Europeans in a note - they must be protected at all times. Not
Should they ever be made side effects of conflicts
international markets'.
The ESC specified that it is "in continuous contact with
European and international organisations calling for measures
concrete and rapid measures to safeguard supply chains
and to protect shippers from the rampant increase in
costs of maritime transport'.