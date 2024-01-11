The Chinese group COSCO enters the warehouse logistics sector in Italy

The Chinese shipping group COSCO Shipping Holdings enters the
warehouse logistics sector in Italy, having acquired the
Trasgo Srl together with the historic Italian partner Fratelli Cosulich.
The entire share capital of the logistics company of San Pietro
Mosezzo (Novara) was in fact bought by COSCOS, the
joint venture between COSCO Shipping and Cosulich Brothers. Trasgo offers
a wide range of services including transport, warehousing,
customs operations, goods handling, trade fair logistics and
Direct management of warehouses at customer facilities.
Founded in 1981, it has dedicated itself to promoting
Independent transport. In the course of its evolution, Trasgo has
expanded its reach, establishing new offices and innovating the
portfolio of services in line with industry developments,
currently counting on 14 warehouse facilities with a capacity of
of almost 300,000 square meters located in northern Italy and
Sardinia and over 320 units including trucks and vehicles
handling.
Commenting on the acquisition, the Chairman of the Fratelli Group
Cosulich, Augusto Cosulich, highlighted how the operation
"that it is possible to grow together with partners
but - he pointed out - entrepreneurs must be
willing to invest their own resources. COSCOS - recalled
Cosulich - is the result of our long relationship with
One of our closest business partners for over 30 years
years. Trasgo offers a robust response to changing needs
logistics of our present and future client companies. And
Innovation means providing our customers with real-world solutions to
new problems'.
"Our primary goal - said Anna Idra
Russo, managing director of Trasgo - has always been the
growth of the company, a growth that is careful not to distort the
principles and values that have always guided our work in the
employees, customers and suppliers. Trasgo is
developed a lot, especially in the last fifteen years, one of the
development that, in an increasingly international scenario,
It needs new life today. We have made this decision,
carefully evaluated and thought-out, because we are convinced that
COSCOS, driven by the same principles and values, will be the
the right partner to allow Trasgo and his whole "family"
the well-deserved further development."
The joint venture COSCOS Srl was founded in Genoa on
1 January 1996 between the Fratelli Cosulich group and Cosco Europe
Gmbh. COSCOS' core business is to act as a general agent in
Italy for all conventional tons of COSCO and transport
by road and rail.