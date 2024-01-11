The EU finances the upgrading of Romania's sea and river ports

The European Commission has approved a value aid plan
€126 million to support investments in the ports of the
Romania in light of the increase in the volumes of goods handled
determined by the effects of Russia's war against
Ukraine. The plan, in force until 31 December, provides for
the disbursement of funds to companies operating in certain Romanian ports that
invest in new handling or storage facilities
of goods diverted from their normal trade routes due to
of the conflict. In particular, grants of up to
EUR ten million for companies operating in ports
Romanian maritime and river banks located on the EU's eastern border
(Constance, Galati, Giurgiu), on the Danube Canal - Black Sea (Poarta
Alba, Midia and Navodari), on the Sulina Channel or in satellite ports
of Constance (Midia and Mangalia).
"This €126 million plan," explained the deputy
President of the EU Commission, Margrethe Vestager - will allow
Romania to reduce the bottlenecks created by the sudden
growth in goods arriving in the Danube and coastal ports
of the Black Sea. The aid will help port operators to
handle and store waiting goods, thus relieving
the blockage caused by Russia's war against Ukraine'.