Eukor's PCTC fleet also leaves the Red Sea route

Eukor, one of the world's leading shipping carriers of the
motor vehicle transport segment, today announced the
This decision has already been taken by leading carriers in various sectors
shipping, to cancel the transits of its garage ships
in the southern area of the Red Sea, a region in which in recent years
In the past few weeks, there have been attacks on ships attributed to the
almost all of them to the Houthi militiamen and implemented with the use of
boats with armed men on board and with the launch of drones and
missiles from the area of Yemen they control.
Eukor, which is controlled by the shipowning group and
logistics company Wallenius Wilhelmsen and owned by the
Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors, specified that the
ships will be diverted to the Cape of Good Hope and that the
The new route will involve between ten to 14 days of sailing
What's more. In addition, the company has specified that it will continue
to monitor the situation closely and will remain in
direct contact with the authorities,
category and all stakeholders.
Meanwhile, this morning, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations of the
Royal Navy has announced that an incident occurred in the
Gulf of Oman, where a ship - the UKMTO said without providing
Details of the attack - she was approached by 4-5 men
Armed with black uniforms and masks. According to the security agency
British Ambrey, the unit attacked would be the oil tanker St
Nikolas, flying the flag of the Marshall Islands, and the kidnapping
of the vessel, which is carrying Iraqi crude oil destined for Turkey,
would be attributable to Iran in retaliation for the kidnapping
of the same ship, then under the name Suez Rajan, carried out the
last September from the U.S. because it was carrying oil
Iraqi from the Far East to the Port of Houston in violation
sanctions against the government in Tehran. The Greek Empire
Navigation, which operated the ship, had agreed to pay a fine
of USD 2.5 million and to be audited for the
duration of four years.