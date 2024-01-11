MSC Cruises expects to set a new record for passenger traffic in Italian ports in 2024

MSC Cruises has just concluded a record 2023 in terms of
passengers of its ships operating in Italy and plans to
surpass it already this year. "We have closed a 2023 –
explained today the managing director of the company, Leonardo
Massa - which has recorded, in Italy and beyond, record numbers on the
of passengers who have decided to spend an experience
on board our ships. In 2024 we have further
improved the offer dedicated to our country, with the possibility of
to choose from 16 ships departing from 14 ports in ten different
Italian regions'. This year, in fact, MSC Cruises has
scheduled 1,075 calls in Italian ports of 16 of the 22 ships of the
fleet, with a total expected traffic of 4.2 million
passengers compared to four million in 2023 (+5%).
This year in Italy, MSC Cruises' ships call at the
ports of Genoa, Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo, Ancona, Bari,
Trieste, Cagliari, Messina, Brindisi, La Spezia, Olbia, Livorno and
Venice (Marghera).