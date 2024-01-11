The proposed changes to the EU directive on truck weights and dimensions are disastrous for rail transport
Mazzola (CER): will cause a modal shift from rail to road
Bruxelles
January 11, 2024
The International Rail Transport Associations and
CER, ERFA, UIC, UIP and UIRR today presented a
Joint study on the impact of the Commission's proposal
Directive No. 53 of 25 July 1996 amending Directive
regulates the weights and dimensions of commercial road vehicles,
underlining how the research confirms the concerns of the sector
rail freight transport, as they pointed out that if the
the Commission's proposal was implemented without amendment
the proposed measures would have disastrous consequences from the
socio-economic and sustainability perspectives.
'The Commission's proposal, if approved as follows:
as it is - explained Alberto Mazzola, general manager of the
CER - will induce a modal shift from rail to the
and consequently increase the external costs of
transport and emissions, will reduce road safety and
It will increase the cost of road maintenance. Even if
the ERC is not opposed to support for zero-emission vehicles,
However, we call on legislators to maintain the current limits of
40 tonnes for cross-border road traffic and
eliminate those clauses that favour megatrucks that
across Europe'.
The study finds, in fact, that allowing circulation
of European Modular System (EMS) trucks, or
gigaliner, with modular vehicle compositions that could
increase its length to 25.25 metres, or even 32 metres, and the
weight of up to 50-60 tonnes, could result in tariffs of
transport standards on the currently dominant market of
low-density, high-volume freight transport, which is
The segment that is expected to grow the most
dynamic in the coming decades for all modes of
land transport. The study shows that, however, the
Improving the operational efficiency of trucks should not only
result in lower freight rates, but also produce
at the same time, significant progress towards the
EU Green Deal policies and a reduction in externalities
internal freight transport (decarbonisation, efficiency
energy efficiency, air quality, noise, accidents,
congestion).
The study points out that the proposed increase in gross weight
trucks and the green light for EMS would lead to an average
to a reverse modal shift of up to 21% for
all segments of rail transport and 16% for transport
arranged. This could result in up to 10.5 million
additional truck trips per year, with emissions of up to 6.6
millions of additional tonnes of CO2 and generating external costs
€2.2 billion. In addition
for the maintenance of road infrastructure would be
More than €1.15 billion more needed
per year.
"It is difficult to see how the proposal, in its
current form - noted Conor Feighan, Secretary-General
ERFA - will not contribute to reversing the transfer
modal. As pointed out in this study, the impact of this
proposal will be felt by all types of freight transport on
rail, not just from single-wagon transport. Although
important that, with regard to road transport,
zero-emission vehicles, it is important that these
incentives are limited to zero-emission vehicles only, and in the
the promotion of intermodal transport'.
The study notes that although the measures proposed by the
Commission have been designed to serve the interests of the
intermodal freight transport, most of which are not very
practical, ineffective or unnecessary.
Noting that the changes proposed by the European Commission
seem to be a good contribution to greening the
freight market in Europe, the Director-General
of the UIC, François Davenne, pointed out that, 'in
reality, the legislative proposal seriously undermines the
jeopardised any attempt to create a truly
interoperable. This is true for the railway sector
and between the different modes of transport. It looks like - it has
specified Davenne - that the longest and heaviest trucks are
still technically compatible with combined transport
road-rail. In fact, a significant part of the current
The combined transport market will be negatively impacted.
With the current proposal, the growth of the market is in jeopardy
more than 50% in the last ten years."
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher