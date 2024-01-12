American and British forces attacked Houthi bases to restore the security of maritime traffic in the Red Sea

Tonight, U.S. and U.K. naval and air forces, with the
support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands, conducted
attacks on targets of Houthi militiamen with the aim - he
U.S. Central Command - to weaken their ability to
to continue to carry out attacks on merchant ships in
transit in the Red Sea. Attacks targeted systems
radars, air defence systems and storage and launch sites
drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. The American
Centcom pointed out that these attacks have no impact on the
link with "Prosperity Guardian", the operation
launched by more than 20 nations to protect the security of the
maritime traffic in the Red Sea, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and
in the Gulf of Aden.
Announcing the attack on targets in Yemen used by the
Houthi rebels, US President Joe Biden recalled that
"More than 50 nations have been hit by 27 attacks on the
international commercial sea freight. Man
from more than 20 countries, he stressed, were
threatened or taken hostage in acts of piracy. More than
2,000 ships were forced to divert thousands of miles to
avoid the Red Sea, which can cause weeks of delays
in the shipping time of the products. And on January 9, the Houthis
They launched their biggest attack to date,
directly targeting American ships." The
In fact, the U.S. Central Authority had announced that on Tuesday the
U.S. and British naval and air forces had shot down 18
drones, two anti-ship cruise missiles and one anti-ship ballistic missile
(
of 10
January 2024).
"Last week, together with 13 allies and partners," he said.
Biden continued - we issued an explicit warning about
the fact that, if their attacks did not cease, the rebels
The Houthis would bear the consequences. And yesterday the Council
UN Security Council passed a resolution
calls on the Houthis to stop attacks on ships
merchant and commercial vessels. Today's defensive action - he added
The U.S. President - follows up on this vast campaign
and the increasing attacks by the Houthi rebels against the
commercial vessels. These targeted attacks represent a clear
message that the United States and our partners will not tolerate
attacks on our staff nor will they allow actors to
hostile to endanger freedom of navigation on
One of the most critical trade routes in the world. If
necessary," he concluded, "I will not hesitate to take further
measures to protect our people and the free flow of
international trade'.
In a statement, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also said
recalled that 'despite repeated warnings from the
of the international community, just this week the
Houthis have continued to carry out attacks in the Red Sea, including
against warships of the United Kingdom and the United States. That
It cannot be tolerated. The UK will defend
freedom of navigation and the free flow of
Exchanges. We have therefore taken limited, necessary and
proportionate self-defense with the United States, with the
non-operational support from the Netherlands, Canada and Bahrain, against
targets related to these attacks, to degrade the capabilities of the
and protect global shipping."
Meanwhile, yesterday the president of the Canal Authority of
Suez, Osama Rabie, continued his confrontations with primaries
shipping companies to discuss the situation of the
commercial maritime traffic through the Egyptian Canal to the
Highlighting security issues in the Red Sea region
southern. Rabie met with the top management of the
French CMA CGM, whose ships as a result of the crisis have
have been partly diverted to the route that circumnavigates Africa,
while some continue to transit through the Suez Canal.