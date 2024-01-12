testata inforMARE
PORTS
In the fourth quarter of 2023, cargo traffic in the port of Koper decreased by -6.1%
For the full year, 22.27 million tonnes (-4.2%) were handled
Koper
January 12, 2024
In the last quarter of 2023, the trend of Decline in cargo traffic in the port of Koper in place since the beginning of the year, having handled 5.43 million tonnes of cargo, down -6.1% from 5.79 tonnes million tonnes in the period October-December 2022. In Volumes of containerised cargo have recovered, with totalled 2.35 million tonnes (+5.0%) with a handling of containers equal to 254 thousand TEUs (+7.2%), and those of conventional goods with 322 thousand tons (+7.0%). Rolling stock on the other hand, they decreased by -5.3% to 384 thousand tons and The reduction in bulk cargo was more pronounced, with solid cargoes amounted to 1.28 million tonnes (-21.3%) and liquid exports to 1.11 million tonnes (-10.1%). The 224,000 vehicles were handled (-4,2%).

In the whole of 2023, the Slovenian port handled 22.27 million tons of goods, with a decrease of -4.2% over the previous year. In the area of miscellaneous goods, 9.80 million tons of containerized cargo (+1.5%) with container handling of 1.07 million TEU (+4.7%), 1.11 million tonnes of conventional goods (-15.3%) and 1.57 million tonnes of rolling stock /(+12.5%). The handling of new cars was 917 thousand vehicles (+14,4%). In the bulk sector, solid cargoes were equal to 5.29 million tons (-15.2%) and liquid to 4.50 million tonnes (-3.1%).
News file
