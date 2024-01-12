In the fourth quarter of 2023, cargo traffic in the port of Koper decreased by -6.1%

In the last quarter of 2023, the trend of
Decline in cargo traffic in the port of Koper in place since the beginning
of the year, having handled 5.43 million
tonnes of cargo, down -6.1% from 5.79 tonnes
million tonnes in the period October-December 2022. In
Volumes of containerised cargo have recovered, with
totalled 2.35 million tonnes (+5.0%) with a
handling of containers equal to 254 thousand TEUs (+7.2%), and those
of conventional goods with 322 thousand tons (+7.0%). Rolling stock
on the other hand, they decreased by -5.3% to 384 thousand tons and
The reduction in bulk cargo was more pronounced, with
solid cargoes amounted to 1.28 million tonnes (-21.3%) and
liquid exports to 1.11 million tonnes (-10.1%). The
224,000 vehicles were handled
(-4,2%).
In the whole of 2023, the Slovenian port handled 22.27
million tons of goods, with a decrease of -4.2%
over the previous year. In the area of miscellaneous goods,
9.80 million tons of containerized cargo
(+1.5%) with container handling of 1.07 million
TEU (+4.7%), 1.11 million tonnes of conventional goods
(-15.3%) and 1.57 million tonnes of rolling stock /(+12.5%). The
handling of new cars was 917 thousand vehicles
(+14,4%). In the bulk sector, solid cargoes were
equal to 5.29 million tons (-15.2%) and liquid to 4.50
million tonnes (-3.1%).