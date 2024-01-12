The Strategic Planning Document of the Strait Ports System has been approved

At the end of last year, the Ministry of Infrastructure and
The Ministry of Transport has approved the Strategic Planning Document
of the ports managed by the System Authority
Port of the Strait. The contents of the DPSS, according to the forecasts
define the development objectives of the individual ports
fall within the competence of the PSA and include both the
last-mile infrastructure links, outside the scope
port, road and rail and port areas,
port and port-city interaction.
With the approval of the Ministry, the port authority has
started the procedures for the drafting of the Port Regulatory Plans
of Milazzo, Villa San Giovanni, Reggio Calabria and Saline.