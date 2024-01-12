The Green Logistic Expo in Padua has signed an agreement with
collaboration with Fermerci, the trade association that
represents the rail freight transport system in Italy, in
on the basis of which the latter will participate in the next edition
of Green Logistic Expo which will be held at the Padua Fair on
9, 10 and 11 October. The presence of the association will take place
with "Casa Fermerci", a large exhibition space that will be
meeting point for members and initiatives of interest to
the entire rail freight sector.
In 2023, Fermerci grew by 250% from nine
founding members of about 60 member companies, including direct associates and
Indirect. The group of companies accounts for 72% of traffic
national railway in terms of train-km, occupies about 12,000
employees and produces an aggregate turnover of three billion euros
and planned investments in Italy of up to two billion.