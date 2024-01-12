Ports of Sardinia, the 2024-2026 Three-Year Operational Plan has been approved

Today, the Management Committee of the System Authority
Portuale del Mare di Sardegna has approved the Operational Plan
Triennial 2024-2026 which, among the main interventions, includes
the introduction of the electrification system in all ports
docks (cold-ironing) for powering the units
at berth.
"Compared to the previous ones," the president explained
of the PSA, Massimo Deiana - the Three-Year Operational Plan just
is burdened with a more complex and
delicate. We are entering a crucial three-year period, in which we will have to
complete the works financed by the PNRR, complete the
DPSS programming processes and define the tools
PRP planners of each of the eight airports that make up the
Sardinian port system. But, at the same time, we are ready to
addressing the turbulent dynamics of the international
maritime transport, which has never been more threatened by instability than ever before
of the traditional routes to and from the Mediterranean, and to adapt to the
recent regulations on impact reduction
environmental, with efficient ports and in step with new technologies,
among all, cold-ironing on the entire Sardinian system, necessary
the abatement of emissions from ships at rest'.
At today's meeting, it was also agreed that
information date of the start of the procedure which, in the month of
February, will lead to the publication of the call for proposals
expressions of interest for production facilities in the
shipbuilding district, inaugurated in July 2023,
at the Canal Port of Cagliari.