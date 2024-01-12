In 2023, the Port of Singapore handled a record 39 million TEUs of container traffic

In the last quarter of 2023, cargo traffic in the port
of Singapore increased by +5.9% to 151.2
million tonnes compared to 142.8 million in the same period
last year. Containerized traffic alone recorded a
strengthening of the growth trend, having stood at 90.0
million tonnes (+9.8%) achieved with a handling of
containers of 10.0 million TEUs (+8.1%). Conventional goods
On the other hand, they fell by -4.4% to 6.4 million
Tons. Oil bulk stood at 48.6 million
tonnes (+0.6%) and other types to 6.3 million tonnes.
tonnes (+5.8%).
In the whole of 2023, total traffic was 591.7
million tonnes, up +2.3% on the previous year.
Containerized cargo totaled 351.4 million tons
(+2.7%), traffic that in terms of container handling from
20' reached a new all-time high of 39.0
million TEUs (+4.6%). Conventional goods with
26.0 million tonnes (+3.9%) as well as bulk
oil with 191.8 million tonnes (+0.7%) and the other
22.5 million tonnes (+8.2%).
Last year, the supply of marine fuels to the port
set a new all-time record of 51.8 million
tonnes, an increase of +8.2% on 2022 and an increase of 1.2
million tonnes compared to the previous peak set
in 2017. 1.2% of total supplies in 2023 consisted of
alternative fuels, i.e. biofuel, liquefied natural gas and
methanol.