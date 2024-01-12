Lorenzo Banchero, founder of Banchero & Costa, has passed away
January 12, 2024
Lorenzo Banchero died today at the age of 88.
founder in 1968 of the shipping and brokerage agency Banchero
& Costa together with Umberto Costa, who in 1999 sold his
share to the partner. Chairman of Banchero Costa Finanziaria S.p.A.,
the group's holding company, which is headquartered in Genoa and is
present all over the world, in 2011 Lorenzo Banchero was
appointed Cavaliere del Lavoro by President Giorgio Napolitano.
