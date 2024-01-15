The contract assigning EST the management of the new container terminal in Augusta has been signed

The concession contract has been formalized and
assigns the management for 25 years to the European Terminal Services
(EST) of the new container terminal at the Port of Augusta, which will occupy
an area of about 86 thousand square meters to which it will be transferred
By March, the container handling activity
currently held in the port of Catania. On the occasion of the signing
of the agreement, the Port System Authority of the Seas of
Eastern Sicily specified that in the new container terminal of
Augusta, where general cargo and
Project Cargo, containerized traffic of
50 thousand TEUs in 2024 and more than double in the following years.
The port authority also recalled that EST has, among those already
and others in the planning phase, a
investments of almost €24 million between civil works,
equipment, transport and extraordinary maintenance.
The President of the Port Authority, Francesco Di Sarcina, underlined the
that this is 'an important step in the
of the systemic specialisation of ports that
will see Catania focused on cruises, ferries and pleasure
as well as the waterfront, of course, while Augusta will welcome
both containerized and bulk cargo, Project
cargo and more."
Highlighting that with the new business in Augusta EST
will give a strong boost to automation and digitalisation
processes, with a significant upgrading of the equipment
especially in light of the important project cargo traffic in the
in the coming years', the company's CEO
Antonio Pandolfo, remarked that "they will be
Resources have also been intensified with 38 staff
by 2028, including 20 units transferred from the Port of
Catania and 18 additional units'.