Fratelli Cosulich has ordered its first methanol-powered dual-fuel bunker tanker

In recent weeks, the Italian company Fratelli Cosulich has ordered
Its first dual-fuel chemical bunker tanker
methanol. The 7,990-tonne IMO Type II chemical vessel
Deadweight will be built by China's Taizhou Maple Leaf
Shipbuilding Co.. With a capacity of over 8,000 cubic meters,
Its cargo tanks will be lined to allow the
transport of both green methanol and biofuels. The ship will be
delivered in the last quarter of 2025 and will be based on the
Port of Singapore under a time charter agreement with
global commodities trader Trafigura. The barge will be
used by TFG Marine, the international marine company
fuel supply and procurement established as a joint-venture between
Trafigura and the shipping companies Frontline and Golden Ocean
Group. Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers Singapore will oversee the
technical management and operations of the vessel for TFG Marine.
The ship will have two fixed-pitch propellers, each driven
by an electric motor by means of a gearbox, and three generators
dual power supply supplied by MAN Energy Solutions. A system of
on-board battery storage will optimise the use of
Dual-fuel generators. Kenneth Dam, Global Head
of TFG Marine's bunkering facility, highlighted that "the delivery of
in the last quarter of 2025 is expected to coincide with the
Growing demand for methanol as a bunker fuel by
shipowners'.