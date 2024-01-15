In the Gulf of Aden, a ship was reportedly hit by a missile

If last night in the southern Red Sea a missile directed at
one ship was shot down, today in the Gulf of Aden a missile
Instead, it would have hit a freighter. Of the downing of the missile
by a fighter plane, the US Central Command gave the news
specifying that the device, coming from an area of Yemen
controlled by the Houthis, it was directed against the destroyer
U.S. USS Laboon
which was operating in the region
of the Red Sea.
A little while ago, the United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations of the Royal
Navy reported an incident 95 miles away
south-east of Aden, where a ship, as communicated by its
commander, would have been hit by a missile.