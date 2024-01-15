Last year, container traffic handled by COSCO Shipping Ports increased by +2.4%

Last year, the port terminals that are part of the network
of the Chinese terminal operator COSCO Shipping Ports have
handled container traffic of 105.8 million TEUs,
with an increase of +2.4% on 2022, of which 73.0 million TEUs
(+2.1%) passed through the group's terminals in Chinese ports and
32.7 million TEUs (+3.1%) in the network's foreign terminals.
In the Mediterranean region alone, in 2023 the most
A substantial volume of traffic was handled in the port
Piraeus, where the total was almost 4.6
million TEUs (+5.4%), followed by the Suez Canal Container terminal
Port Said terminal at Egypt's port with nearly 4.0 million
teu (+5.2%), by the terminal operator COSCO Shipping Ports
(Spain) in the Spanish ports of Bilbao and Valencia with more than 3.1
million TEUs (-8.4%), from the Kumport Terminal in the Turkish port of
Kumport (Istanbul) with 1.3 million TEUs (+8.9%) and APM terminals
Vado Terminals and Reefer Terminals in the Italian port of Vado Ligure
which handled 298 thousand TEUs respectively (+34.2%9 and 61 thousand)
TEU (-6.6%)
The overall increase in traffic recorded in 2023 was
generated mainly in the last quarter when, with a total
of 27.9 million TEUs, there was an increase of
+8.0% on the fourth quarter of the previous year, of which €19.5 million
TEUs (+8.9%) in Chinese terminals and 8.4 million TEUs (+6.0%) in
foreign terminals. In the Mediterranean, in the port of Piraeus, traffic is
over 1.1 million TEUs (+6.2%) while in the port of Vado
In Liguria, APM Terminals Vado handled 69 thousand TEUs (-5.8%) and
Reefer Terminal 15 thousand TEUs (-0.7%).