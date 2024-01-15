The American bulk carrier Gibraltar Eagle, hit by a missile, continued its journey almost unscathed

The ship hit today by a missile while it was sailing in the
Gulf of Aden is the Gibraltar Eagle
, a bulk carrier
Ultramax of 64 thousand deadweight tons of the American Eagle
Bulk Shipping. U.S. Central Command said
the unit, which flies the flag of the Marshall Islands, is
was hit by an anti-ship ballistic missile launched from an area
Yemen is controlled by the Houthis, who are backed by Iran.
U.S. Central Command specified that the impact did not cause
significant damage or injury to crew members, and
the Gibraltar Eagle
continued its journey.
In addition, the U.S. Command announced that two hours earlier
U.S. forces in the area spotted a missile
anti-ship ballistic missiles launched towards the commercial sea route that
crosses the southern Red Sea, which is nevertheless
crashed to the ground in Yemen without causing any damage or
Injured.