Last year, revenues at Evergreen and Wan Hai fell by -55.9% and -61.3%

In December 2023, the downward trend of
Revenues of Taiwanese Container Shipping Companies
Evergreen and Wan Hai Lines, a negative trend that for the two carriers is
in place since October and August 2022 respectively and is
resulting from the rapid decline in the value of sea freight rates following the
historical peaks marked to coincide with the spread of the
Covid-19 pandemic globally. Last month, Evergreen
recorded revenue of 23.6 billion Taiwan dollars (756 billion
million US dollars), with a decrease of -19.3% compared to December
2022, while WHL's revenue amounted to less than 8.4
billion Taiwanese dollars (-27.6%).
In the full year 2023, Evergreen totaled
revenues of Taiwan $267.7 billion, down by
-55.9% year-on-year, and WHL's annual revenues were
€100.2 billion (-61.3%). In the last quarter of 2019 alone,
Last year, Evergreen and WHL reported revenues of equal to
€69.6 billion and €25.1 billion respectively, with reductions of
-37.2% and -36.4% over the October-December period of 2022.