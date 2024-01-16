testata inforMARE
16 January 2024
PORTS
The Port of Busan sets a new all-time record for container traffic
The South Korean port is confirmed as the seventh container port in the world
Busan
January 16, 2024
In 2023, container traffic at the Port of Busan reached a record 22.75 million TEUs, with an increase in of +3.1% on the previous year and an increase of about 44 thousand TEUs compared to the previous all-time high recorded in 2021. The new was announced today by the Chairman of the Authority's Port of the South Korean port, Kang Jun-seok, on the occasion of the Celebration of the twentieth anniversary of the establishment of the institution port, pointing out that in 2004 traffic was 10.41 million of TEU and that in these twenty years, thanks also to the growth of the transhipment traffic, which in the period went from 4.25 to 12.14 million TEUs in 2023, the Port of Busan consolidated the Its position as the second global transhipment port and seventh Worldwide container port. Kang Jun-seok specified that the goal is to make Busan one of the two by 2024 world's busiest ports, reaching a volume of 37 million TEUs.
