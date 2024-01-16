Corsica Sardinia Ferries is looking for staff to board the ferries

Corsica Sardinia Ferries is looking for staff from
embark on its fleet of 14 ferry vessels. Profiles sought
are different, for the deck, car, bedroom and kitchen areas, and the
The plan is to hire up to 500 people. The application is
addressed to personnel to be embarked immediately who are in possession of the
STCW navigation and course booklet; in the absence of these
certificates, the application will still be evaluated and, if necessary,
acceptance, the company will help applicants to
carry out the necessary paperwork.
Corsica Sardinia Ferries recalled that, generally,
The company is recruited through employment contracts
fixed-term contracts, usually lasting between 70 and 90 days,
or for one month, which can be extended. Candidates with
navigation booklet can send their curriculum vitae via
the company's website www.corsica-ferries.it,
to the "Work with us" section, or by e-mail to
risorseumane@corsicaferries.com
and recruitment.corsica@esagenoa.com.
Candidates without a navigation booklet can send their CV via
e-mail to segreteria@primetn.it.