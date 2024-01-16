International Maritime Bureau, in 2023 there were 120 acts of piracy against ships

The International Maritime Bureau (IMB) of the International Chamber
of Commerce has announced that in 2023, acts of piracy against
There were 120 ships compared to 115 in the previous year. The
IMB annual report specifies that in 2023 the ships boarded by the
There were 105 compared to 107 in 2022, the ships subject to attempted
nine attacks (five in 2022), four ships were
(two) and two were the target of gunfire from
fire (one in 2022). Last year, the number of members of the
crews taken hostage rose from 41 in 2022 to 73 and is
The number of abducted seafarers has also increased from two to 14.
In addition, ten seafarers (six) were threatened, four were
were injured (none in 2022) and one seafarer was injured.
assaulted (six).
In the fourth quarter of last year alone, the
piracy was 21 compared to 25 in the same period in 2022.