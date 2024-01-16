Hannibal increases departures on the Melzo-Rotterdam railway line

From 5 February, Hannibal, the transport company
multimodal power plant of the Contship Italia Group, will increase the
frequency of direct connections between the Rail Group terminal
Milan Hub in Melzo and the Botlek terminal of the Port of Rotterdam
which will increase from three to five, bringing the rotations to 15
Weekly. The new schedule, which reaches five departures
for each direction, represents the highest
density of trains operated by Hannibal on this dedicated line
to craneable and non-craneable semi-trailers. On these links, with traction
SBB Cargo International, Hannibal can
in fact, loading semi-trailers, P400s, tanks and silos, as well as
40' and 45' containers.