CMA CGM modifies the rotation of the Italy - France - Algeria - Turkey service

The French shipping company CMA CGM has modified
Turkey Med containerized service rotation again
Express 2 (TMX 2) connecting Italy and France with Algeria and
Turkey through the port hub of Malta. The New Rotation
calls at the ports of Gemlik, Izmit, Ambarli, Aliaga, Malta,
Salerno, Genoa, Marseille, Skikda and Gemlik. Previously, the
at the Maltese transhipment hub in Marsaxlokk was carried out
after departure from Marseille and before the stopover in Skikda.
In the service, which is available on a weekly basis, the following are employed:
Four 1,700 TEU container ships.