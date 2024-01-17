Ocean Network Express orders the construction of 12 13,000 TEU container ships
Orders to the Chinese shipyards Jiangnan Shipyard and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding
Singapore
January 17, 2024
Singapore's Ocean Network Express (ONE) has ordered
Chinese shipyards Jiangnan Shipyard and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding
the construction of 12 dual-fuel container ships of 13,000 TEUs that
They can be powered by methanol. Each establishment
Navalmeccanica will build six of them, which will begin to
deliver from 2027.
ONE, which was born in mid-2017 from the merger of the
containerised maritime transport activities of
Japanese "K" Line, NYK and MOL, currently operates a
fleet of more than 230 ships with a cargo capacity of
Approximately 1.8 million TEU containers.
