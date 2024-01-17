In the fourth quarter of 2023, container traffic at the Port of Los Angeles increased by +9.3%

Thanks to the last five months of growth, the Port of Los Angeles
Angeles closed the fourth quarter of 2023 with an increase
+9.3% increase in container traffic compared to the same period
of the previous year. This is the first rise in six years.
consecutive quarters of decline. The total handled is
2.24 million TEUs and the increase was generated by the
from the growth of full containers to unloading and loading,
Results of €1.13 million (+13.2%) and 355 thousand TEUs, respectively
(+28,3%). On the other hand, empty containers, amounting to 755 thousand TEUs, fell
by -2.6%.
In the whole of 2023, the Californian port of call has moved
A total of 8.63 million TEUs, down -12.9%
compared to the previous year, of which 4.45 million TEUs were full at landing
(-10.6%), 1.29 million full TEUs at boarding (+8.8%) and 2.90
million empty TEUs (-22.7%).
In December 2023 alone, traffic was
747 thousand TEUs, with an increase of +2.5% on December 2022, of
of which 369 thousand full TEUs at landing (+5.0%), 122 thousand full TEUs
(+26.0%) and 256 thousand empty TEUs (-8.6%).