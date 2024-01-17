The Association of European Ports is concerned about the reduction in maritime traffic in the Red Sea

While attacks on ships continue to follow one another, even yesterday
in the Southern Red Sea region and the Gulf of Aden, with
drones and missiles, almost all of which were shot down by the
in the area, the Association of European Ports has
expressed strong concern about the escalation of the situation
is having a serious impact on the maritime supply chain and
is leading to a new increase in sea freight rates
with freight rates returning to extremely high levels
applied by shipping companies during the pandemic of
Covid-19.
"The situation in the Red Sea," the president explained
of the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO), Zeno D'Agostino -
the passage through the Suez Canal, which is the
main maritime artery connecting Asia and Europe. This
crisis is once again creating serious disruptions in the chain
supply chain and is adding an element of uncertainty to the
An already very difficult geoeconomic and geopolitical context.
Longer routes and the possible reorganization of the
stopovers in Europe - underlined D'Agostino - will have an impact on the
ports, which will need to adapt and be flexible in order to maintain the
supply chains. In the case of the Ever Given
- recalled the president of ESPO referring to the ship that ran aground
In March 2021, it had caused traffic to be blocked for six days
in the Suez Canal - we were faced with one of the
unfortunate accident and the solution depended on skills
technical and operational. Now we are faced with an obstacle
geopolitical impact on an important trade route, which makes it more
The solution is difficult and unpredictable."
That the situation is very different from that of 2021
They also highlight the assurances expressed then and now
Suez Canal Authority: if then the Egyptian body
ensured a quick and effective intervention to remove the
container ships and restore traffic, these days
The Authority can only repeatedly ensure
that the situation in the canal is normal and that the suspension
of the transits of their ships in the Egyptian waterway decided by
several shipping companies is only temporary. Aside
the Egyptian Government, if it has condemned the military action of
Israel is operating on the territory of the Gaza Strip and has sent
humanitarian aid in the area, which these days has more
mildly deplored the Houthis' attacks on ships in the
Red Sea compared to the previous more vigorous condemnations of the
attacks that these Iranian-backed militiamen have carried out attacks in recent years.
years have led against installations and infrastructures in the
Yemen. Evidently pressured by both internal problems
the government in Cairo has not even supported a
intervention of military naval forces in the region to restore
the safety of maritime traffic, even if it has not expressed any
criticism when, since the announcement of the "Prosperity" operation,
U.S.-led Guardians, were sent to the ship area
to counter the attacks of the Houthis.