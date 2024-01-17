Santi (Federagenti) criticizes the Italian government for its indifference to the crisis in the Red Sea

The president of Federagenti criticizes the lack of adherence of the
Italian Government to the Naval Military Mission sent to the Region
of the Southern Red Sea, specifically to counter the
attacks on ships passing through the area conducted by Houthi rebels
from the coast of Yemen. "The support that the Netherlands, a country
maritime and logistic par excellence, but also subsequently
Germany and Denmark have given the Anglo-American mission
against the Houthis - underlined Alessandro Santi, president of the
of the Italian Federation of Shipping Agents - should have
to provide, also to Italy, a signal to be seized immediately: now - he has
denounced Santi - the disconnect between geopolitics and interchange
World by sea is anachronistic. As it is
anachronistic to look at what is happening in the world as
if it were a perfect and unexpected storm. On the sea you are
building a new world order and it is paradoxical, as well as
that suicidal, that countries such as Italy or even Spain (in the name of
of a Europeanism of convenience) are waiting for enlightenment from Brussels and from a
European Union, once again slow and ineffective,
implicitly agreeing to entrust their destiny to others."