A new maritime station has been opened in the Croatian port of Vela Luka

In the port of Vela Luka, on the Croatian island of Korčula, is
A new passenger terminal has been inaugurated, built with a
investment of €14.8 million financed from European and
located in an area off-centre with respect to the town in order to
Increase infrastructure capacity and congestion
of traffic. The new terminal, which occupies an area of 18,685 meters
It is equipped with four approaches, one of which is the
length of 150 meters, two of 70 meters and one of 40 meters.
In the coming weeks, the Croatian shipping company
Jadrolinija will take the route connecting Vela Luka with
Split the new ship Vela Luka Which has a capacity of
680 passengers and 100 motor vehicles.