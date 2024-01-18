In the fourth quarter of 2023, container traffic at the Port of Long Beach increased by +22.6%

Like California's other major port of Los Angeles,
in the last quarter of 2023, the Long Beach airport also
Container traffic rebounded after five years
quarterly periods of decline. In the period October-December of
last year on the docks of Long Beach were bustling
a total of 2.20 million TEUs, with an increase of
+22.6% over the same period of 2022, of which 1.05 million TEUs
full at disembarkation (-16.1%), 303 thousand full TEUs at embarkation (+17.2%) and
841 thousand empty TEUs (+32.4%). Particularly accentuated is
The increase in traffic was recorded in the month of December alone
of 2023 when 710 thousand TEUs were handled, with a growth
by +30.5% on December 2022.
In the whole of 2023, containerized traffic was equal to
to 8.02 million TEUs, down -12.2% on the year
previous, of which 3.80 million full TEUs at landing (-12.7%),
1.28 million full TEUs on boarding (-11.9%) and 2.93 million TEUs
empty spaces (-12.7%).