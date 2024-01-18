Financed the expansion of the LPG fleet in Carboflotta

Carbofin, the holding company of the Genoese shipping company
Carbofleet, active in the gas carrier segment, agreed on the
terms of funding for the expansion of the fleet for the
transport of liquefied petroleum gas. This was announced by the
BonelliErede Law Firm advising a group of banks
in the operation consisting of the concession of a
of credit totalling $55 million, made available
through the Financial Advisor Bancosta Finance, which includes
the granting of a hunting line to be used in the procurement of
tonnage on the market and also extends to the refinancing of the
LPG Enrico Fermi
. The shipowner was assisted
by Siccardi Bregante & Co.