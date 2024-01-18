Leonardo Massa appointed vice president Southern Europe of MSC Cruises

Leonardo Massa, managing director Italy of MSC Cruises and
Explora Journeys, has taken on the new position of vice president
Southern Europe of the cruise division of the MSC group, reporting
to the CEO of MSC Cruises, Gianni Onorato. With the new position, the
Neapolitan manager has now also taken on the responsibility of
France, Spain and Portugal. To Leonardo Massa they bring back the country
manager of France, Patrick Pourbaix, of Spain, Fernando
Pacheco, and Portugal's Eduardo Cabrita.
Born in Naples in 1967, Massa graduated from Federico University.
II in Economics and Business and attended an MBA at
Bocconi University in Milan. After accruing over 10
years of experience in companies in the tourism industry, including
Fratelli Cosulich of Trieste, in April 2005 Massa was
He joined MSC Cruises, initially holding the position of
sales manager and, later, that of director
commercial Italy. In 2013 he was appointed country manager
MSC Cruises' Italy and, since 2019, managing director Italy. From
2023 he is also managing director of Explora Journeys for
Italy. A former Olympic rower, he is a great
passionate about travel.