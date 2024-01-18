After a new missile hit a ship, U.S. forces hit launch bases in Yemen

In the last few hours, the American forces deployed in the
The Red Sea and Gulf of Aden conducted attacks against
installations of Houthi militiamen in Yemen
the US Central Command - led to the destruction of 14 missiles.
The action followed last night's launch from the area
controlled by the Houthis of a drone that hit the bulk carrier
Supramax Genco Picardy
from the US company Genco
Shipping & Trading Limited. The Commission stated that the
ship was hit while sailing in the Gulf of
Aden with a load of phosphate rocks on board. The impact of the
The missile - the American company specified - caused damage
and all crew members were unharmed.
Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency has highlighted the
risk of disruptions to oil supplies
global level due to the conflict in the Middle East,
especially for oil cargoes crossing the Red Sea
and the Suez Canal. The IEA specified that in 2023 about 10%
of world seaborne oil trade, amounting to approximately
7.2 million barrels per day of crude oil and products
and 8% of the world's seaborne trade in natural gas
have transited through this key sea route,
involving the alternative route - the one that circumnavigates Africa
passing around the Cape of Good Hope - an extension to
two weeks of ships' voyages. The IEA recalled that countries
members of the Agency hold stocks totalling four
approximately 1 billion barrels, including 1.2 billion barrels of inventories
government-controlled to deal with emergency situations, and
stressed that such stocks should help to mitigate the
fears of markets and governments.