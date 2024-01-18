testata inforMARE
Cerca
18 January 2024 - Year XXVIII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
23:22 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
LEGISLATION
The American protectionism of the Jones Act is a wound to the U.S. economy and security
This is supported by an analysis by the Cato Institute
Washington
January 18, 2024
In the shipbuilding and shipping industry, maritime transport: protectionist policies are Counterproductive. This is highlighted by an analysis by the research institute American Cato Institute on the effects of the Jones Act, the 1920 U.S. law requiring the use of flagged ships U.S. and U.S.-owned in trips connecting American ports, ships which must also carry seafarers of U.S. nationality and be built in shipyards National. To support the thesis that the law produces effects negative impact on the U.S. economy and security, in its In the analysis, researcher Colin Grabow referred to a case paradigmatic: that of the container ship George II of the Californian company Pasha, which was built by a Louisiana Shipyard no longer operational, and delivered back in December 1980. Grabow notes that a 43-year-old container ship, long old even for the standards of ships operating under the 1920 Act, Normally it would have been recycled a long time ago. 'At the national level, - specifies the researcher of the Cato Institute - such ships are sent to breakers at an average age of about 27 years. But thanks to maritime protectionism and shipyards Chinese Who Help Maintain Old Fleet Ships U.S. national team, including the George II, in the coming years The ship will almost certainly continue to operate. It's a a result - Grabow points out - that does not make sense either from the point of view of from an economic point of view or from that of safety national level'.

"The fact that foreign ships are demolished more frequently and replaced with new ones. ships - notes the researcher - is a matter of simple economy: ships become more expensive to maintain and Use as they age. At some point, typically after the age of twenty and sometimes even earlier, an economic evaluation leads to the sale of the ship as scrap and the purchase of a new and efficient ship. On the other hand, the Jones Act ships are subject to a very different assessment. While the ships International flag flying can be purchased from overseas shipyards, the Jones Act of 1920 requires that ships engaged in internal trade are built in the Member States United. The difference in cost is huge. In 2022, for example - Grabow points out - three 3,600 TEU container ships have been ordered from a U.S. shipyard for $333 million all. In the previous year, meanwhile, the current price for a even larger container ship (4,250 TEUs) from from a foreign shipyard was $65.5 million. These Costs are a significant deterrent to modernization of the fleet. As the then CEO stated of a Jones Act shipping company in an interview with the 2005 - recalls the researcher - "as a result [of the cost relatively high shipbuilding in the United States], the ships in the Jones Act markets... are quite old." Recently, another CEO of the Jones Act stated that while the tankers of the international fleet are generally used for 20-25 years, those of the fleet of the Jones Act typically have a lifespan of 30-40 years. The The last 17 ships removed from the Jones Act fleet were aged average age of 43'.

Referring to the emblematic case of the George II, the Cato Institute researcher explains that, instead of demolishing the ship, «Pasha Hawaii has chosen to perform extensive upgrades, including the installation of a liquefied natural gas that will ensure the Compliance of the ship with international standards on Emissions. Certainly, he points out, this has cost expensive. Although the dollar figure has not been made public, the Jones Act's Matson Shipping Company revealed that the modernisation of its container ship Manukai, twenty years old, to run it on LNG will cost the company about $60 million. By way of comparison, two Brand new, slightly smaller container ships (1,450 TEUs vs. 2,378 TEUs for Manukai) with LNG propulsion systems were ordered last year from a shipyard foreign shipping for $49 million each. That may make upgrading to the LNG from Manukai, but that's less than a third of the price of construction of a container ship of similar size in a U.S. Shipyard'.

Grabow also notes that the 1920 Act does not prevent American shipowners of the Jones Act, to modernize their vessels, turning to foreign shipyards: "despite the fact that he is Pasha Hawaii and Matson are board members of the American Maritime Partnership, a Jones Act advocacy group that paints the law as a bulwark against China - explains the researcher - both The companies rely on this nation's shipyards to maintain and modernize their vessels. In fact, in 2019 the Matson officials gathered in Nantong, China, to celebrate The company's fiftieth ship repair at the shipyard state-owned COSCO naval plant. At this time, the Manukai is in Nantong for LNG upgrade, while the George II left the same shipyard after the modernization at the beginning of this month. In other words, the Jones Act shipping companies repair their ships in the low-cost Chinese shipyards and then use the savings to support a law that would prevent the use of shipyards in Allied countries to expand and modernise the national fleet of United States. All in the name of stopping China."

Grabow points out that this protectionist policy is unsuccessful in many respects: "First of all," he clarifies - the use of older vessels, which are expensive to modernise, and Maintain contributes to increasing ocean freight costs which are passed on to consumers. Secondly, the presence of of obsolete ships undermines the already limited military utility of the Jones Act fleet. In fact, the main aid program to ensure that commercial vessels are available to Armed Forces prohibits ships over 25 years old. In Thirdly, the use of old ships increases the demand for Repair in government-owned shipyards China, the very country with respect to which Jones' supporters ACT argues that the U.S. must remain vigilant."

'As an exercise in safeguarding the pension position - concludes Grabow - the Jones Act works very well. As a means to meet the economic and national security needs of the United States, however, the law is a wound self-inflicted."
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
SHIPPING
The services of Gemini Cooperation (Maersk/Hapag-Lloyd) will scale up four Italian ports
Copenhagen / Hamburg
Genoa included in four lines, while Livorno, I'm going to Ligure and Trieste will be touched by a service
LEGISLATION
US protectionism of the Jones Act poses a wound to the economy and security of the US
Washington
He supports an analysis by the Cato Institute
SHIPPING
After the new impact of a missile on a ship, US forces hit the launch bases in Yemen
Tampa / New York
AIE : at risk of 10% of oil shipping trade and 8% of LNG
PORTS
The EU Parliament has approved the motion for a resolution to build a comprehensive European port strategy
Strasbourg
Ryckbost (ESPO) : It's a strong document and it comes at the right time
Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd tighten a partnership that will become operational in February 2025
SHIPPING
Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd tighten a partnership that will become operational in February 2025
Copenhagen / Hamburg
The start immediately after the dissolution of the 2M alliance of the Danish company with MSC. At the end of next January the German carrier will leave THE Alliance
Ocean Network Express orders the construction of 12 container ships from 13,000 teu
SHIPPING
Ocean Network Express orders the construction of 12 container ships from 13,000 teu
Singapore
Commits to Chinese shipyards Jiangnan Shipyard and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding
PIRACY
The International Maritime Bureau in 2023 carried out piracy acts against ships in 120.
London / Kuala Lumpur
Decline in the last quarter of the year
Busan port marks a new historical record of container traffic
PORTS
Busan port marks a new historical record of container traffic
Busan
South Korea's landfall confirms seventh world container airport
ACCIDENTS
The American Refusier Gibraltar Eagle It was hit by a missile, it said it was almost free of its journey.
Tampa
Failed a further launch from Yemen
SHIPPING
Last year Evergreen and Wan Hai's revenues scored -55.9% percent and -61.3% percent.
Taipei
In the fourth quarter alone, the reduction was -37.2% percent and -36.4% percent, respectively.
ACCIDENTS
In the Gulf of Aden a ship would be centered by a missile
Tampa / Portsmouth
Another bomb in South Red Sea has been shot down.
PORTS
APM Terminals will carry out a container terminal in Plaquemines (Louisiana)
PSA Group closes 2023 with a new historical record of container traffic
PORTS
PSA Group closes 2023 with a new historical record of container traffic
Singapore
New maximum peaks of eventful volumes in the port of Singapore and in foreign terminals
PORTS
Signed the contract awarding EST the management of the new container terminal in Augusta
August
By March the transfer of the container handling activity currently carried out in the port of Catania
In 2023 the port of Singapore handled a record container traffic of 39 million teu
PORTS
In 2023 the port of Singapore handled a record container traffic of 39 million teu
Singapore
In the last quarter, the containers stood at 10.0 million teu (+ 8.1%). Record of fuel supplies
TRADE
The sharp decline in container traffic through Suez will not have a sensitive impact on world trade or inflation.
Kiel
The German Kiel Institute is supporting him.
SHIPPING
US and British forces have attacked Houthi bases to restore maritime traffic safety in the Red Sea
Tampa / Portsmouth/Washington/London / Ismailia
Suez Canal Authority-CMA CGM Comparison
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
The proposed changes to the EU directive on weights and the size of trucks are disastrous for rail transport
Brussels
Mazzola (CER) : They will result in modal transfer from rail to road
SHIPPING
The PCTC fleet of the Eukor also abandons the route through the Red Sea
Seoul / Portsmouth
Armed men seize a ship in Gulf of Oman
Chinese group COSCO enters the warehouse logistics sector in Italy
LOGISTICS
Chinese group COSCO enters the warehouse logistics sector in Italy
Genoa
COSCOS joint venture with the Brotherhood Cosulich has acquired the Transgo
ASSOCIATIONS
European Shippers Council calls for the restoration of international maritime law in the Red Sea
Brussels
The lack of security of the route-the organization underlines-exacerbates inflationary pressures
INSURANCE
Alta Signs activates a European division for the Maritime Insurance segment
Brussels
It is based in Genoa and led by Francesco Dubbioso
SHIPYARDS
SEA Europe applauds the EU Parliament's approval of the global European port strategy
Brussels
The association calls for measures to strengthen the resilience and safeguarding of the European navalmechanical industry
CRUISES
Leonardo Massa appointed vice president Southern Europe of MSC Cruciere
Naples
Oversees the markets of Italy, France, Spain and Portugal
FINANCE
Financed the expansion of Carbofleet's LPG fleet
Milan
A group of Italian banks has granted a credit line of 55 million
PORTS
In the fourth quarter of 2023, container traffic in the port of Long Beach increased by 22.6%
Long Beach
In the whole year, it was accused of a downturn in -12.2%.
PORTS
In the Croatian port of Vela Luka, a new maritime station has been inaugurated
Zagreb
Investment of 14.8 million euros
SHIPPING
CMA CGM updates service Italy-Malta-Algeria
Marseille
Including scallots at the port of Civitavecchia
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Increased the frequency of the intermodal link Bologna Interporto-Zeebrugge
Bologna
Operate six pairs of trains a week
SHIPPING
Santi (Federagents) criticizes the Italian government for indifference to the crisis in the Red Sea
Rome
PORTS
The association of European ports expresses concern about the reduction of maritime traffic in the Red Sea
Brussels / Ismailia
D' Agostino : The situation is difficult and unpredictable
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
PORTS
In the fourth quarter of 2023, container traffic in the port of Los Angeles increased by 9.3%
Los Angeles
In the whole year, a decline of -12.9% percent
SHIPPING
CMA CGM changes the rotation of service Italy-France-Algeria-Turkey
Marseille
Four 1,700-teu vessels are employed on the route.
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Hannibal boosts departures on rail deal Melzo-Rotterdam
Melzo
From next month the weekly rotations will be 15
JOBS
Corsica Sardinia Ferries is looking for staff to be embarked on ferries
Go Ligure
The forecast is to take up to 500 resources.
AVIATION
We dissolve the partnership between CMA CGM and Air France-KLM in the air freight segment of the goods
Marseille / Paris
Conveyed the decision to withdraw from the agreements as of March 31
PORTS
Last year the container traffic handled by COSCO Shipping Ports increased by 2.4%
Hong Kong
In the October-December period, a growth of 8.0% percent was recorded. Quarterly decline to go to Ligure
PORTS
In 2023, container traffic in the port of Hong Kong fell by -14.0%
Hong Kong
The Chinese climber is set to fall from 10th to the twelfth position in the ranking of the world's first container ports
SHIPPING
Brothers Cosulich has ordered his first bunker tanker dual-fuel to methanol
Trieste / Singapore
It will be taken over at the end of 2025 and employed in Singapore
MOURNING
Lorenzo Banchero, founder of Banchero & Costa, has died.
Lorenzo Banchero, founder of Banchero & Costa, has died.
Genoa
In 2011 he was appointed Knight of the Labor
PORTS
Ports of Sardinia, approved the Triennale Operating Plan 2024-2026
Cagliari
The electrification of the quays of all the scallops
PORTS
Approved the Strategic Programming Document of the Straits of the Straits of the Straits
Messina
ASSOCIATIONS
In 2023 Ferfreight grew by 250%
Padova
The association will be present in October at the Green Logistic Expo in Padova
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
On Thursday, the event "The logistics at the service of businesses and the country" will be held in Rome.
Rome
MEETINGS
Conference on changes in port logistics
Ravenna
It will be held in the first December in Ravenna
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Le transport maritime national navigue à vue
(Aujourd'hui Le Maroc)
“Israel is facing silent sanctions”
(Globes - Israel's Business Arena)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
CONFITARMA
Relazione del presidente Mario Mattioli
Roma, 27 ottobre 2023
››› File
PORTS
In the fourth quarter of 2023 the traffic in goods in the port of Koper decreased by -6.1%
Koper
In the whole year, 22.27 million tonnes were handled (-4.2%)
CRUISES
MSC Cruere plans to score in 2024 new record of passenger traffic in Italian ports
Milan
Expecting a growth of 5%
COMPANIES
China's Wah Kwong bought the genovese Crystal Pool
Hong Kong
The acquisition strengthens the presence of the Hong Kong firm in Europe
PORTS
The EU finances the enhancement of Romania's seaports and river ports
Brussels
Funds of 126 million euros to cope with increased traffic determined by Russia-Ukraine war
PORTS
In the process of approval the rail project that will connect the port of Augusta to the RFI network
August
Investment of about 110 million euros with PNRR funds
ASSOCIATIONS
Polish shipowners have joined the association of European shipowners
Brussels
They are represented by the Polish Shipping Association
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
New intermodal service Bari-Verona
Bari
Will be inaugurated on January 15 by GTS
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile