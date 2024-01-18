Independent journal on economy and transport policy
The American protectionism of the Jones Act is a wound to the U.S. economy and security
This is supported by an analysis by the Cato Institute
Washington
January 18, 2024
In the shipbuilding and shipping industry,
maritime transport: protectionist policies are
Counterproductive. This is highlighted by an analysis by the research institute
American Cato Institute on the effects of the Jones Act, the
1920 U.S. law requiring the use of flagged ships
U.S. and U.S.-owned in trips connecting
American ports, ships which must also carry seafarers of
U.S. nationality and be built in shipyards
National. To support the thesis that the law produces effects
negative impact on the U.S. economy and security, in its
In the analysis, researcher Colin Grabow referred to a case
paradigmatic: that of the container ship George II of the
Californian company Pasha, which was built by a
Louisiana Shipyard no longer operational, and
delivered back in December 1980. Grabow notes that a
43-year-old container ship, long old even for the
standards of ships operating under the 1920 Act,
Normally it would have been recycled a long time ago. 'At the national level,
- specifies the researcher of the Cato Institute - such
ships are sent to breakers at an average age of about 27
years. But thanks to maritime protectionism and shipyards
Chinese Who Help Maintain Old Fleet Ships
U.S. national team, including the George II, in the coming years
The ship will almost certainly continue to operate. It's a
a result - Grabow points out - that does not make sense either from the point of view of
from an economic point of view or from that of safety
national level'.
"The fact that foreign ships
are demolished more frequently and replaced with new ones.
ships - notes the researcher - is a matter of simple
economy: ships become more expensive to maintain and
Use as they age. At some point, typically
after the age of twenty and sometimes even earlier, an economic evaluation
leads to the sale of the ship as scrap and the purchase of a
new and efficient ship. On the other hand, the Jones Act ships are
subject to a very different assessment. While the ships
International flag flying can be purchased from
overseas shipyards, the Jones Act of 1920 requires that
ships engaged in internal trade are built in the Member States
United. The difference in cost is huge. In 2022, for example
- Grabow points out - three 3,600 TEU container ships have been
ordered from a U.S. shipyard for $333 million
all. In the previous year, meanwhile, the current price for a
even larger container ship (4,250 TEUs) from
from a foreign shipyard was $65.5 million. These
Costs are a significant deterrent to modernization
of the fleet. As the then CEO stated
of a Jones Act shipping company in an interview with the
2005 - recalls the researcher - "as a result [of the cost
relatively high shipbuilding in the United States],
the ships in the Jones Act markets... are quite old."
Recently, another CEO of the Jones Act
stated that while the tankers of the international fleet
are generally used for 20-25 years, those of the fleet
of the Jones Act typically have a lifespan of 30-40 years. The
The last 17 ships removed from the Jones Act fleet were aged
average age of 43'.
Referring to the emblematic case of the George II, the
Cato Institute researcher explains that, instead of demolishing the
ship, «Pasha Hawaii has chosen to perform extensive
upgrades, including the installation of a
liquefied natural gas that will ensure the
Compliance of the ship with international standards on
Emissions. Certainly, he points out, this has cost
expensive. Although the dollar figure has not been made public, the
Jones Act's Matson Shipping Company revealed that
the modernisation of its container ship Manukai,
twenty years old, to run it on LNG will cost the
company about $60 million. By way of comparison, two
Brand new, slightly smaller container ships
(1,450 TEUs vs. 2,378 TEUs for Manukai) with
LNG propulsion systems were ordered last year from a shipyard
foreign shipping for $49 million each. That
may make upgrading to the
LNG from Manukai, but that's less than a third of the price of
construction of a container ship of similar size in a
U.S. Shipyard'.
Grabow also notes that the 1920 Act does not prevent
American shipowners of the Jones Act, to modernize their vessels,
turning to foreign shipyards: "despite the fact that he is Pasha
Hawaii and Matson are board members of the American Maritime
Partnership, a Jones Act advocacy group that paints the law
as a bulwark against China - explains the researcher - both
The companies rely on this nation's shipyards
to maintain and modernize their vessels. In fact, in 2019 the
Matson officials gathered in Nantong, China, to celebrate
The company's fiftieth ship repair at the shipyard
state-owned COSCO naval plant. At this time, the
Manukai is in Nantong for LNG upgrade, while
the George II left the same shipyard after
the modernization at the beginning of this month. In other words, the
Jones Act shipping companies repair their ships in the
low-cost Chinese shipyards and then use the savings to
support a law that would prevent the use of shipyards in
Allied countries to expand and modernise the national fleet of
United States. All in the name of stopping China."
Grabow points out that this protectionist policy is
unsuccessful in many respects: "First of all," he clarifies
- the use of older vessels, which are expensive to modernise, and
Maintain contributes to increasing ocean freight costs
which are passed on to consumers. Secondly, the presence of
of obsolete ships undermines the already limited military utility
of the Jones Act fleet. In fact, the main aid program
to ensure that commercial vessels are available to
Armed Forces prohibits ships over 25 years old. In
Thirdly, the use of old ships increases the demand for
Repair in government-owned shipyards
China, the very country with respect to which Jones' supporters
ACT argues that the U.S. must remain vigilant."
'As an exercise in safeguarding the pension position
- concludes Grabow - the Jones Act works very well. As a means
to meet the economic and national security needs of the
United States, however, the law is a wound
self-inflicted."
