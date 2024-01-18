SEA Europe welcomes the EU Parliament's endorsement of the Global European Port Strategy

SEA Europe applauded yesterday's approval of the
European Parliament motion for a resolution on Building
A comprehensive European port strategy"
(
of 17
January
2024), as the report - underlined
The Association representing the European shipbuilding industry -
'recognises the strategic importance of the maritime ecosystem
including shipbuilding and the production of
maritime equipment as the engine of the European economy'.
"The European Parliament's appeal to the European Commission
to urgently define an ambitious strategy
European Industrial Maritime - said the Secretary-General
by SEA Europe, Christophe Tytgat - is highly regarded and is
very current. Appropriate measures are needed to improve the
competitiveness and resilience of European shipyards and
manufacturers of marine equipment and their entire supply chains
to ensure strategic autonomy, defence and
the security of Europe, but also to enable this sector to
to make full use of the economic growth that the ambitions of the
EU policies offer in terms of the potential to build and
modernizing future-proof zero-emission facilities, transport
sustainable and digital shipping. An ambitious maritime strategy
European industrial industry - Tytgat pointed out - will also offer
the maritime technology industry with the necessary means to
make full use of Europe's blue economy and
including offshore wind energy'.
Recalling that Europe's strong dependence on the
Asian shipbuilding has led to the loss of segments
shipbuilding industry and consequently a threat to the
technological sovereignty of the region, SEA Europe urged
the European Union "to harmonise measures that strengthen the
resilience and safeguarding these critical infrastructures,
ensuring the safety and security of water and activities
of the EU'. In addition, the association reiterated "the
need for EU measures against
unfair competitive opportunities in Asia, which pose a risk to the
economic security of the EU'.