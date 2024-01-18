Alta Signa activates a European division for the marine insurance segment

Alta Signa, a Belgian group active in the insurance sector as a
Managing General Agent, announced the activation of a division
for the Marine segment led by Francesco Dubbioso,
Head of Technical Underwriting for Marine based in Genoa. The
group pointed out that Doubtful, who entered the High
Signa last September, has a vast experience of over
Twenty years in the industry, most recently as CEO
of Mediterranea Underwriting. Doubtful will be supported by
Danilo Fiore, Barbara Vida, Marie Lepelletier and Simona Ballestrero.