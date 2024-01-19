In 2023, Russian ports handled record cargo traffic

In 2023, cargo traffic in Russian ports reached a
New all-time record continuing the long growth trend
interrupted in the two-year period 2020-2021 only due to the effects of the
Covid-19 pandemic and not stopped even with the war
against Ukraine that the Russian Federation unleashed in February
2022. The new all-time high was reached thanks to the
record of dry goods handling, which in 2023
446.9 million tonnes, an increase of
+10.4% on the previous year. The volume of liquid goods, with
436.9 million tonnes, was unchanged compared to the
to 2022 is below the record of 464.3 million tonnes
established in 2019.
If "benefits" can be identified from the
conflict initiated by Russia against Ukraine, these can be
the sharp increase in the traffic of agricultural products,
with 70.6 million tons of grain handled from ports
Russians in 2023, a volume that represents a 1.6-fold increase
compared to the previous year, and with 36.7 million tonnes of
mineral fertilizers, 1.5 times more than in 2022.
In the dry goods sector, the
containerized traffic, equal to 50.1 million tons (+10.5%)
and rolling stock with 8.1 million tonnes (+22.8%), while
coal traffic decreased (205.6 million tonnes,
-0.4%), ferrous metals (21.3 million tonnes, -12.8%) and
minerals (9.8 million tonnes, -23.0%).
In the liquid goods segment, the
crude oil volumes amounted to 272.2 million
tonnes (+6.3%) and those of petroleum products fell
(121.5 million tonnes, -12.6%), liquefied gas (34.1 million tonnes)
million tonnes, -3.2%) and food products (5.5 million
tonnes, +21.6%).
The record for total freight traffic achieved in 2023 is
was also determined by the new historical peak of traffic of
exports amounted to 690.5 million tonnes
(+3,4%). Imported goods, with 38.6 million tonnes,
marked an increase of +6.6% over 2022, but their volume
is almost ten tonnes less than the overall
2013 record. Goods in transit and those in transit
cabotage totalled 65.2 million
tonnes (+7.1%) and 89.5 million tonnes (+16.0%), volumes
lower only than the records set in 2019 and 2018.
With regard to the traffic handled in the ports of the various
regions of the Russian Federation, last year new records were set
marked by the ports of the Sea of Azov-Black Sea basin and the
ports in the Far East basin where traffic was
equal to 291.4 million tonnes (+10.4%) and 238.1 million tonnes
tonnes (+4.5%). There was also an increase in traffic from
ports in the Caspian basin (7.8 million tonnes, +29.7%) and ports
the Baltic Sea basin (248.6 million tonnes, +1.3%),
while goods have dropped slightly in the ports of the Arctic basin
(97.9 million tonnes, -0.7%).
The overall increase of +5.0% in traffic handled
in the whole of 2023 it was mainly produced in the first two
quarters of the year that recorded increases of
+10.0% and +11.1% over the same periods in 2022. In the third trimester
of 2023 traffic increased by +6.1% and in the quarter
decreased by -6.2% compared to the fourth quarter
of 2022.