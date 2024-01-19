Record cruise traffic is expected in Sardinian ports this year

The Port System Authority of the Sea of Sardinia has
announced that 2024 will be the record-breaking season for the
cruise market in Sardinian ports, with over 260 ships expected
for a total of at least 650 thousand passengers compared to about 438 thousand
cruise passengers in 2023, of which 344 thousand in the port of Cagliari, approximately
80,000 in Olbia, more than 2,000 in Golfo Aranci, as well as
a thousand in Porto Torres, almost 150 in Arbatax and over 7 thousand in
Oristano, with a doubling of volumes compared to 2022.
With regard to the ships currently expected in 2024, MSC
Cruises plans 177 landings in Cagliari (75 more than
to 2023), 75 on that of Olbia (29 more), five on Golfo
Aranci, three on Porto Torres and two on Oristano (same landings as the
last year). Confirmations on Cagliari also for the Carnival group that
returns with the weekly Costa Smeralda calls of
Costa Cruises, with Aida and Seabourn. Present in the capital
Norwegian Cruise Line, Marella, TUI Cruises and others
shipowners' groups.
As far as Olbia is concerned, on the other hand, the season is enriched
of Costa Cruises' ports of call which, with the Pacifica,
adds to the MSC Orchestra's landings on the calendar,
of the Marella Explorer and other luxury brands
such as Regent, Azamara, and Silver Sea.
Confirmed, in this first edition of the cruise calendar, the
companies planned in Porto Torres (Renaissance of Compagnie de São Paulo)
Française de Croisières and Island Sky by Noble
Caledonia) and Golfo Aranci (Ovation and Sojourn by
Seabourn).
As far as Oristano is concerned, on the other hand, the stopovers on the calendar
are those of Marella Cruise Line with the Marella Explorer
and Vasco da Gama of the German luxury company Nicko
Cruises which, over the course of the season, will also touch
Cagliari and Olbia.