GNV launches a recruiting campaign for 500 new resources

The group's shipping company Grandi Navi Veloci (GNV)
MSC has launched a recruitment campaign that includes
the addition of about 500 people in view of the next season
and to this end it is organizing a series of dedicated open days
the knowledge and selection of new candidates. The first
will be held in Torre del Greco on the days of
Wednesday 24 January from 14:00 to 19:00 and Thursday
January 25th from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Hotel Poseidon. The
The recruiting campaign will continue in the coming months with milestones
in Potenza, Bari, Catanzaro and Palermo.
In particular, GNV is looking for numerous professionals with
different degrees of experience and seniority, including staff of
as officers, brassmen, labourers and refrigeration workers
but also hotel management staff such as commissioners,
office assistants, cooks, pizza makers, apprentices and room children.
We are also looking for candidates who know languages, in particular
in particular the Arabic language, French and Spanish.
Candidates who wish to present themselves at the open days will be
required to bring a copy of your CV
vitae and, if they have previous experience on board,
the navigation booklet and the documentation relating to the courses
SCTW. The application will be evaluated even if you do not have
of these requirements and, if accepted, candidates will be
financially supported in carrying out the suitability courses
navigation and followed throughout the process to obtain the booklet
navigation. Once in possession of the documentation
necessary, candidates will have the opportunity to participate in the
on-board training sessions organised in collaboration with the
with MSC Training Center that will allow them to familiarize themselves with
the environment of the ship and the tasks related to the job.
To send CVs, please visit the website
of the company www.gnv.it
within the "Work with us" section and for
For further information, please write to the following e-mail address:
crew@gnv.it.